If you're looking for a delicious alternative to groundnut soup, especially if you're dealing with nut allergies, this Wrewre soup is a great choice! Muskmelon seeds, also known as wrewre, offer a nutty flavour and a nutritious boost. Here's a simple recipe to enjoy this tasty soup:
- 80g wild Melon Seeds (Wrewre Seeds)
- Any meat of your choice.
- 60g Tomato Purée
- 1 Large Tomato
- 1 Large Onion
- 2 Litres of Water
- 200g Smoked Fish (optional) or 1 Tsp of Powdered Dried Shrimp
- 2 Large Aubergines (Eggplants)
- 10 Whole Green Chillies
- Salt to Taste
Spice blend:
- 30g Ginger
- 1 Large Onion
- 3 Green Chillies
- 2 Cloves of Garlic
Instructions:
- Prepare the spice blend: Blend together ginger, onion, green chillies, and garlic, to create a smooth paste.
- Cook the meat: In a large pot, add the meat, half of the spice blend, and salt. Cook over medium heat until the meat starts to brown and absorb the flavours.
- Add the tomato and aubergines: Roughly chop the large tomato and aubergines. Add them to the pot with the meat, along with the whole green chillies and water. Bring to a boil and let it simmer until the meat is tender.
- Blend the wrewre seeds: While the meat is cooking, blend the wrewre seeds into a smooth paste using a small amount of water. This will be the base of your soup.
- Add the wrewre paste: Once the meat is tender, stir in the blended wrewre paste, tomato purée, and the rest of the spice blend.
- Include smoked fish or dried shrimp: If you're using smoked fish, debone and break it into pieces before adding it to the pot. Alternatively, add a teaspoon of powdered dried shrimp for a unique flavour. Stir well.
- Simmer to thicken: Allow the soup to simmer on low heat until it thickens and all the flavours blend together. Taste and adjust salt if needed.
- Serve and enjoy: Once ready, remove the whole chillies if desired (to control heat), and serve your Wrewre soup hot. It pairs well with rice, fufu, or any traditional side.
This Wrewre soup is a nutritious, flavorful alternative to groundnut soup and is perfect for those with nut allergies or just looking for a new twist on a classic dish!