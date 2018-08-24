Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship


Dating Tips 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship

No matter how much you love someone, you should never suffocate them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse couple play

Pulse couple

  • You only socialize as a couple

Socializing as a couple promotes intimacy but that should be your only form of socialization. Each partner should have separate hobbies and spend time with family and friends outside your marital home.

READ ALSO:5 unnecessary things to cut from your wedding budget

  • You call at the shots

Relationships are often a series of little compromises from both parties. If you are always making decisions whether big or small, you may have an overbearing hand in the relationship. Relax and give your partner a chance to be on equal footing.

  • Your partner is getting annoyed by little things

No matter how much you love them, you must always give them space to have some alone time; inner peace.

If your partner is touchy or seems stressed with you but can’t communicate with you, give them some room to see how things out.

READ ALSO: 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

  • You tag along uninvited

Some people assume that everywhere their partner is invited, they must also be there whether its a social or corporate event because they are married. Instead of following your partner, build your own life experiences.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Relationship Tips 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Wedding Tips: 5 unnecessary things to cut from your wedding budget Wedding Tips 5 unnecessary things to cut from your wedding budget
Relationship Tips: 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual
True love: 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves you True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves you
Love & Sex: Here are 5 ways to deal with sexual frustration in your relationship Love & Sex Here are 5 ways to deal with sexual frustration in your relationship
Dating: Why it's necessary to date a f*ckboy at least once in your life Dating Why it's necessary to date a f*ckboy at least once in your life

Recommended Videos

Sex and Lifestyle: 4 sexy ways to burn calories Sex and Lifestyle 4 sexy ways to burn calories
Lifestyle Tips: 4 ways to end a dry spell and have great sex again Lifestyle Tips 4 ways to end a dry spell and have great sex again
Lifestyle And Sex: Does pulling out during sex actually work? Lifestyle And Sex Does pulling out during sex actually work?



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriendbullet
2 Pulse Wedding This Ghanaian couple's royal wedding is nothing like...bullet
3 Dating Tips 4 signs of a bad girlfriendbullet
4 Celebrity Wedding 9 emotional moments at Becca's traditional...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
6 True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves youbullet
7 Marriage and Family Life Opanyin Kwadwo Kyere’s marriage...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexualbullet
9 Wedding Tips 5 unnecessary things to cut from your...bullet
10 Celebrity Wedding Check out the beautiful ring Becca’s...bullet

Related Articles

WhatsApp 7 types of annoying people we all have on our WhatsApp
Respect 8 simple ways to make people respect you
Dating Tips 3 polite ways to reject his proposal
Dating Apps In Ghana Dating apps in Ghana: Do people find love through apps?
Dating Tips 5 creative ways to say I’m sorry after cheating
Celebrity Wedding 9 emotional moments at Becca's traditional wedding that made us teary
Relationship Tips 4 things you should never do in a relationship

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
2 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
3 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
4 Video Sarkodie - Babe (feat. Mugeez)bullet
5 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
6 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
9 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
10 Video Sarkodie - Pon Di Ting ft. Banky Wbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Women's health 7 things you should never say to a childless woman
This is how to know you are not ready for a relationship
For Women 5 reasons why you should not take back a cheating man
Groomsmen These groomsmen look dapper in their colored suits (Photos)
Wedding budget 8 ways you can save on your wedding cake budget