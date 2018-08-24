4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship

news

You only socialize as a couple

Socializing as a couple promotes intimacy but that should be your only form of socialization. Each partner should have separate hobbies and spend time with family and friends outside your marital home.

You call at the shots

Relationships are often a series of little compromises from both parties. If you are always making decisions whether big or small, you may have an overbearing hand in the relationship. Relax and give your partner a chance to be on equal footing.

Your partner is getting annoyed by little things

No matter how much you love them, you must always give them space to have some alone time; inner peace.

If your partner is touchy or seems stressed with you but can’t communicate with you, give them some room to see how things out.

You tag along uninvited

Some people assume that everywhere their partner is invited, they must also be there whether its a social or corporate event because they are married. Instead of following your partner, build your own life experiences.