Dear men, here are 9 nonsexual things that turn women on

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Turning a woman on isn't just about grand gestures or bedroom activities; it's often the subtle, everyday actions that make a significant impact. Nonsexual behaviours and qualities can be incredibly attractive and contribute to a deeper emotional connection.

Here are some things men do that unknowingly turn women on, proving that attraction is an ongoing process nurtured through everyday interactions and considerate actions.

  • Helping around the house: Taking on household chores and responsibilities not only lightens the load for your partner but also demonstrates partnership and consideration. This shared effort can create a sense of teamwork and intimacy.
  • Smelling good: A pleasant fragrance can be incredibly alluring. Whether it's a well-chosen cologne or just a fresh, clean scent, smelling good can make a lasting impression and increase attraction.
  • Fresh breath: Maintaining good oral hygiene and fresh breath is a simple yet effective way to be more appealing. It shows attention to detail and care for oneself.
  • Speaking gently: A calm and soothing tone of voice can be comforting and reassuring. Speaking gently, especially during stressful situations, can make a woman feel safe and respected.
  • Being a handyman: The ability to fix things around the house can be very attractive. It shows resourcefulness and competence, which can be very appealing traits.
  • Being kind: Kindness goes a long way in building a strong and healthy relationship. Acts of kindness, whether towards your partner or others, demonstrate compassion and empathy.
  • Men that eat meals cooked for them: Appreciating and enjoying a meal cooked by your partner can be a simple yet powerful gesture. It shows gratitude and respect for their effort and love.
  • Paying attention: Active listening and paying attention to your partner's needs and desires can make them feel valued and understood. It fosters emotional intimacy and connection.
  • Emotional intelligence: Understanding and managing one's emotions, as well as being empathetic towards others, is an attractive quality. It shows maturity and the ability to handle complex emotional situations.

The little things men do can have a big impact on their relationships. By paying attention to these subtle yet significant actions, men can foster a deeper connection and enhance the overall quality of their relationships. Ultimately, it's the thoughtfulness and effort put into everyday interactions that truly make a lasting impression.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

