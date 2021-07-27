Here's why you should have sex with your partner before marriage - Brother Sammy advises

According to him, abstaining from sex before marriage is a big NO for him. He fingered pre-marital sex as one of the best support systems that ensure lasting marriages.
Gospel musician, Brother Sammy has advised that it is important to have sex with your partner before deciding to tie the knot with them.
According to him, abstaining from sex before marriage is a big NO for him. He fingered pre-marital sex as one of the best support systems that ensure lasting marriages.
Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Brother Sammy insisted that pre-marital sex is not as abominable as many have been made to believe. He believes that one of the causes of unhappy marriages and divorce is abstinence from pre-marital sex.
He noted that his reasons are simple and realistic. Pointing out that sex is an essential element in healthy marriages. Therefore, how will you know if you are sexually compatible with your partner if you don’t have sex?
“I am not saying people should have sex indiscriminately. But if you don’t have sex with the person before marriage, your marriage will fail,” he said
Adding that “Yes, I am a Christian. And that is why I said that this is a difficult thing to say.”
Brother Sammy disclosed that sexual frustrations are why most people cheat with their exes. He explained that everyone has peculiar sexual desires which need to be satisfied.
“Men of today have their preferences. Women also know what they want. Every woman has a type of penis she likes. Some like it long, while others will say they want an average type or short. So how il you know if the gentleman you are courting orgasms quickly or not? If you marry him and he suffers from premature ejaculation, you will run back to your ex. The marriage will never know peace.”
