Here's why you should have sex with your partner before marriage - Brother Sammy advises

Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Brother Sammy insisted that pre-marital sex is not as abominable as many have been made to believe. He believes that one of the causes of unhappy marriages and divorce is abstinence from pre-marital sex.

He noted that his reasons are simple and realistic. Pointing out that sex is an essential element in healthy marriages. Therefore, how will you know if you are sexually compatible with your partner if you don’t have sex?

“I am not saying people should have sex indiscriminately. But if you don’t have sex with the person before marriage, your marriage will fail,” he said

Adding that “Yes, I am a Christian. And that is why I said that this is a difficult thing to say.”

Brother Sammy disclosed that sexual frustrations are why most people cheat with their exes. He explained that everyone has peculiar sexual desires which need to be satisfied.