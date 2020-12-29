The Ghanaian football player tied the knot with Kafui 2-years-ago at a ceremony which happened at the ICGC Hossana Temple in Accra. Marking their second anniversary, the Black Stars defender shared photos from his big day with a romantic message to his wife.

"Married to this beautiful heart and perfect soul for 2 years but it feels like forever. One of best things my heart and spirit could ever do is to recognize the beauty you carry within. I pray to God for wisdom, knowledge and understanding to constantly be a great husband to you my queen," he wrote in an Instagram post.

He continued that "there’s a beautiful quote I saw by - Bennett Cerf “The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed” thank you babe for being my everyday blessing. With all this year has brought, we still found joy, love and peace through Christ Jesus in our home".

Concluding his message, the footballer who currently plays for Columbus Crew which won the topflight league in America this season, wrote: "thank You Jesus for being our strong tower. Happy anniversary my sunshine/best friend @mis_kaff I love you my queen".

Jonathan Mensah and wife celebrate 2nd marriage anniversary

Mrs Mensah in reply to her husband's post said "Love of my life ❤️, my leader, my champion, my king...such beautiful words, I love loving you".

Kafui also took to social media to celebrate her husband with message saying that "it's been two amazing years and I can say this for free, if my heart were a person it would be you @jomens25 I love you beyond words. Thank you for being my rock, my bestfriend, my partner in everything good and mischievous".

"So thankful God found us worthy and joined us like siamese twins, would have thrown a few fists in heaven had He not. He definitely gave me the best(you know the happy dance I do every morning). Jonathan my babe, look at us and look what God's doing with and for us," she added.

