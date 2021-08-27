Quiz: Plan an orgy and we’ll guess how many relationships you’ve been in
Can we tell you how many relationship(s) you've been in? Take this quiz and let's get started.
First of all, why are you planning an orgy?
Because I have received my salary
Because I have wild friends
Because pulse is asking
Because I want to know how it feels like
How many people are you inviting?
Just me and Bae
3 to 5 friends
6 to 10
As many that can come
Pick a venue for the orgy
Home
Hotel
Someone else's house
It doesn't matter where
How is the orgy starting?
Movie time
Truth or dare
Pool party
Straight up music
What are people going to eat?
Snacks
Swallows
Just drinks
Nothing
You've never had any kind of relationship that isn't a friendship. Not even situationship.
You've been in just 1 relationship and it's been very long.
The half is for a relationship you're never sure whether to count or not.
Where do we even start from. You are just doing try and error and we do not know how to do the counting.
