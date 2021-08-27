RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Quiz: Plan an orgy and we’ll guess how many relationships you’ve been in

Can we tell you how many relationship(s) you've been in? Take this quiz and let's get started.

First of all, why are you planning an orgy?

Because I have received my salary
Because I have wild friends
Because pulse is asking
Because I want to know how it feels like

How many people are you inviting?

Just me and Bae
3 to 5 friends
6 to 10
As many that can come

Pick a venue for the orgy

Home
Hotel
Someone else's house
It doesn't matter where

How is the orgy starting?

Movie time
Truth or dare
Pool party
Straight up music

What are people going to eat?

Snacks
Swallows
Just drinks
Nothing

Which musician is surprising your guests?

Efya
Kwabena Kwabena
Hajia 4real
Kidi
Your score: You've never been in a relationship
You've never had any kind of relationship that isn't a friendship. Not even situationship.
Anthony Anderson Reaction GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Your score: You've been in just 1 relationship
You've been in just 1 relationship and it's been very long.
Aww Shucks GIF by memecandy - Find & Share on GIPHY
Your score: You've been in 4½ relationships
The half is for a relationship you're never sure whether to count or not.
Rhyming Leonardo Dicaprio GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Your score: Uncountable charley!
Where do we even start from. You are just doing try and error and we do not know how to do the counting.
Family Vacation Drink GIF by Alaska Airlines - Find & Share on GIPHY
