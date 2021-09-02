Sex after menopause: Here's why it is good and tips to make it better

Why having sex after 50 can be great

Being in a loving and healthy relationship, physical touch, and having sex regularly all offer health benefits.

Physical benefits

Sex after 50 is beneficial for the health of your heart. Sexual arousal increases heart rate, and anything that exercises the heart is beneficial. It’s good to know that if you have heart disease, you can still have sex. According to experts, you may have sex as long as routine activities that have a similar effect on the heart, such as climbing up two or three flights of stairs, don’t produce chest pain. Another study found that embracing or hugging your partner may help lower blood pressure.

According to research, having sex once or two times a week may boost your immune system — yet another reason to have sex after 50.

Mental benefits

Affection between couples has many benefits to offer. In one study, couples held hands for 10 minutes and then hugged for 20 seconds. These couples showed healthier reactions when they were subsequently subjected to stress. In comparison to couples who didn’t touch each other, the couples who hugged each other had:

Reduced heart rate

Reduced blood pressure

Reduced heart rate in response to stress.

Sex at 50 may also help you fight the stress of modern life. According to a small study, people who had sex were better at coping with stress. It’s possible that sex over 50 could be a useful stress management method for you. Sex also helps promote better sleep habits.

Tips to improve 50+ sex

Here are a few tips for enjoying better sex after age 50:

Moisturize and lubricate

After menopause, it’s not uncommon to experience discomfort during sex due to vaginal dryness. Lubricants can help moisten the vagina during sex. If that doesn’t work a vaginal moisturizer may be in order. It’s important to use fragrance-free and water-based moisturizers and lubricants to prevent an adverse reaction. Avoid douching, as it can also cause vaginal dryness. Your doctor may also recommend medication such as low-dose vaginal estrogen if moisturizers and lubricants are ineffective.

Take time to relax

To enjoy better sex after 50, it’s important to make time for foreplay. Foreplay can help reduce pain during sex that’s caused by vaginal dryness. Different sex positions may be helpful too. Taking a bath or shower in warm water may also help you relax.

Consider your general health and medicines

Very often, a low sex drive is caused by a pre-existing health condition. Reviewing medications and making adjustments can be helpful for some people. Make sure to manage any health conditions, get an adequate amount of sleep, and consume alcohol in moderation, if at all. Regular physical activity may be helpful for people who are overweight.

Communicate regularly with your partner

The principles that hold true for effective communication in a partnership, also hold true for talking about sex. Describing how you feel is much more helpful than arguments or accusations.

Get creative

After age 50, certain medical issues may limit your sexual activity. A little creativity may be necessary for better sex after 50. Different sex positions to make vaginal intercourse more comfortable or alternatives to sexual intercourse like massage and sex toys are definitely options to consider.

Talk to the doctor

Bring up any issues related to your sex life so your doctor can understand what’s going on and provide a solution.

What if you’re not interested in sex anymore?

In general, sexual desire declines gradually with age in both males and females, but the chance of this happening is higher in women. You may lose interest in sex due to reduced levels of estrogen along with an age-related decline in testosterone. If you are no longer interested in sex, talk to your physician about the situation. They may refer you to a health care specialist who deals with sexual dysfunction. A reduced sex drive is very often temporary and may improve in response to improved communication with your partner.

What if your partner doesn’t want it?

Age can also affect the sexual desire and arousal of your partner. It isn’t necessary to have intercourse with your partner to be intimate with them. You may express affection and love in many different ways, including massage, handholding, and laying in bed together.

Which positions are best?