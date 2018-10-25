Angry Menzgold customers threaten to seize Shatta Wale, Becca and other Zylofon artistes' properties

news

The aggrieved customers of gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Limited, have said that they would seize properties of some Zylofon signed artists.

According to the customers they are going to seize properties of Zylofon signed artistes because the company is also owned by the Menzgold Ghana CEO Nana Appiah Mensah.

In a release signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Concerned Investors of Menzgold, Abass said that they will mass up “in front of Becca’s Spa called KORA, opposite A&C mall.”

“We are going to seize Becca’s Spa, Shatta Wale’s house at East Legon, Zylofon FM and Benedicta Gaffah’s house and cars,” the statement added.

The demonstration and seizure of properties are expected to happen on Saturday (October 27, 2018) at 9:00 am.

The statement explained that the angry customers are going after these celebrities because they believe their “monies were invested in them. They are culprits in one way or the other who helped Nana Appiah Mensah market his grand scheme to dupe us.”

The customers also asked why Nana Appiah Mensah has still not been arrested despite all the happenings in recent times.

The aggrieved customers have demanded a fifty percent refund within four weeks, but Menzgold says it may be able to pay only a portion of what is being demanded.

Earlier on in a statement signed by the Head of Communications of the company, Nii Amarh Amartefio it stated that customers who wish to terminate their investment transaction will receive a full payment of their investment in 90 days if the ongoing misunderstanding with statutory institutions is resolved.

Meanwhile, a customer of Menzgold, who is a Reverend Minister has sued the firm for breach of contract and misrepresentation.

But Menzgold has blamed its inability to pay dividends on the action taken against it by the SEC.

“The gold collectibles offered for trade by patrons of our gold vault market product are subject to our quality controls and traded for profit which is shared as an extra value with the product owner or trader. Any act, order or instruction, therefore, designed or decreed to forbid Menzgold from trading makes it impossible to generate any revenue whatsoever out of which extra values are charged and paid to those entitled,” Menzgold said in a statement dated September 25, 2018.

However, the SEC did not agree with Menzgold’s position. It argued that its action did not stop them from paying customers returns on already existing investments.