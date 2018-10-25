Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Angry Menzgold customers threaten to seize Shatta Wale, Becca and other Zylofon artistes' properties

According to the customers they are going to seize properties of Zylofon signed artistes because the company is also owned by the Menzgold Ghana CEO Nana Appiah Mensah.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The aggrieved customers of gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Limited, have said that they would seize properties of some Zylofon signed artists.

According to the customers they are going to seize properties of Zylofon signed artistes because the company is also owned by the Menzgold Ghana CEO Nana Appiah Mensah.

In a release signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Concerned Investors of Menzgold, Abass said that they will mass up “in front of Becca’s Spa called KORA, opposite A&C mall.”

“We are going to seize Becca’s Spa, Shatta Wale’s house at East Legon, Zylofon FM and Benedicta Gaffah’s house and cars,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana

The demonstration and seizure of properties are expected to happen on Saturday (October 27, 2018) at 9:00 am.

The statement explained that the angry customers are going after these celebrities because they believe their “monies were invested in them. They are culprits in one way or the other who helped Nana Appiah Mensah market his grand scheme to dupe us.”

The customers also asked why Nana Appiah Mensah has still not been arrested despite all the happenings in recent times.

The aggrieved customers have demanded a fifty percent refund within four weeks, but Menzgold says it may be able to pay only a portion of what is being demanded.

Earlier on in a statement signed by the Head of Communications of the company, Nii Amarh Amartefio it stated that customers who wish to terminate their investment transaction will receive a full payment of their investment in 90 days if the ongoing misunderstanding with statutory institutions is resolved.

READ ALSO: Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union

Meanwhile, a customer of Menzgold, who is a Reverend Minister has sued the firm for breach of contract and misrepresentation.

But Menzgold has blamed its inability to pay dividends on the action taken against it by the SEC.

“The gold collectibles offered for trade by patrons of our gold vault market product are subject to our quality controls and traded for profit which is shared as an extra value with the product owner or trader. Any act, order or instruction, therefore, designed or decreed to forbid Menzgold from trading makes it impossible to generate any revenue whatsoever out of which extra values are charged and paid to those entitled,” Menzgold said in a statement dated September 25, 2018.

However, the SEC did not agree with Menzgold’s position. It argued that its action did not stop them from paying customers returns on already existing investments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana
Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off
Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration
Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union
Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths
NPA blames international market for fuel price increase NPA blames international market for fuel price increase

Recommended Videos

Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghanabullet
2 Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstrationbullet
3 Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia...bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
6 Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Unionbullet
7 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from...bullet
8 Gov't postpones start of NABCO programme for the second timebullet
9 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi...bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet

Business

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) board chairman Dr Felix E. Addo
Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUM
Part of Legon mall collapses
X
Advertisement