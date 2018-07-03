Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Ban on tilapia import to boost local production


Tilapia Lake Virus Ban on tilapia import to boost local production

The National Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Fish Pond Farmers, Nana Yaw Frimpong encouraged the government to continue putting in place measures that will help sustain and grow the local fishing industry.

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana National Association of Fish Pond Farmers has said that the ban on importation of ornamental fishes and tilapia will help grow the local fishing industry.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the National Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Fish Pond Farmers, Nana Yaw Frimpong encouraged the government to continue putting in place measures that will help sustain and grow the local fishing industry.

“What we are asking of government is for them to help us grow the sector following the ban. You know with tilapia production, feed constitutes about seventy percent of production, so if the government can help us to manufacture our own feed it will be of great benefit to us.”

READ ALSO: GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st August

“Such a move will help us cut down on our production cost which will in effect reduce the price of tilapia,” he added.

Mr Frimpong explained that the imported tilapia is cheaper than the locally produced ones “so marketing was a big problem for us but that will no longer be the situation. Ghanaians will now depend on what is farmed here locally and definitely, we are going to increase our production.”

“We are ready to invest any amount into this business now that there will no longer be any import so that the industry can grow but we need all of the government’s support in order to do so.”

READ ALSO: Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries

On Wednesday(June 27, 2018), the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development announced that it has, with immediate effect, banned the importation of all tilapia species and ornamental fishes.

This was as a result of the emerging Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV), of which some cases have already been reported in some African countries.

A statement from the Ministry said the ban takes effect from 1 July 2018, as an immediate measure to help prevent and control the Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV).

Meanwhile, the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has raised issues with government’s decision to place a ban on the importation of all tilapia species and ornamental fishes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Local Business: Government’s negative policies favouring foreign businesses – Nduom Local Business Government’s negative policies favouring foreign businesses – Nduom
Cedi Depreciation: Ghana cedi hits record low Cedi Depreciation Ghana cedi hits record low
Buying Foodstuff: Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esoko Buying Foodstuff Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esoko
Industrial Action: NLC directs striking Aayalolo drivers to go back to work Industrial Action NLC directs striking Aayalolo drivers to go back to work
Paying Taxes: GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st August Paying Taxes GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st August
Quality Bus System: Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries Quality Bus System Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries

Recommended Videos

Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK
Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability



Top Articles

1 Cedi Depreciation Ghana cedi hits record lowbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
4 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana And...bullet
5 Tilapia Lake Virus Ban on tilapia import to boost local productionbullet
6 Banking In Ghana Here is a list of 319 microfinance companies...bullet
7 Buying Foodstuff Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esokobullet
8 Paying Taxes GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st Augustbullet
9 AirtelTigo 6 things every Airtel and Tigo customer...bullet
10 #62Steps After National Service what next? Agribusiness?bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

File Photo
Ban On Tilapia Importers and Exporters fight Govt over ban on tilapia
Inflation In Ghana May PPI increases to 7.1%
VRA Debt Debtors of Ghana Gas need to pay - CEO
Tax Cuts Aviation Minister says 17.5% tax cut increased domestic air travel