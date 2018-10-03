Emirates makes history as A380 lands in KIA’s new Terminal

news

A Ghanaian pilot operated the Emirates A380 aircraft when it made a historic touch down at the Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3, as a one-off service to the new terminal.

This is the first-ever scheduled A380 service to Ghana. This also indicates the KIA is ready to accommodate the world’s largest commercial passenger jet.

READ ALSO: BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance

The Ghanaian-born pilot Captain Solomon Quainoo and UAE national, First Officer Faisal Hammadi operated the jet.

The A380 flight, operating as EK 787, was joined by a top-level delegation led by Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations – Africa, H.E. Ahmed Ramadan – Ambassador of Ghana to the U.A.E, Simon Atieku – Vice Council of Ghana (Dubai & N.E) – Consulate General of Ghana, Akwasi Abayie Adomako – Minister – Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission Ghana, Hesham Abdulla Qassim Al Qassim – CEO – Wasl Group & Vice Chairman – ENBD, Vinay Malhotra – Chief Operating Officer, VFS, Lt. Col. Ibrahim Hamad Ibrahim Abdalla Al Maazmi – Dept. of Naturalisation & Residency Dubai, Majed Sultan Murad Ali Al Joker – Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs, Dubai Airports.

READ ALSO: Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principal

The jet landed at 12:12hrs at the KIA in Accra. There was a ceremonial water cannon salute. The Emirates delegation was welcomed by government officials and airport executives.

Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Orhan Abbas, Commercial Operations, Africa said: “We are honoured to bring our flagship A380 to the impressive new terminal at Kotoka International Airport, as it demonstrates its full capabilities with the handling of the first A380 aircraft. Accra is an important destination in Africa and we remain committed to providing our customers in Ghana with the world-class services we are known for. The Emirates A380 has been at the centre of innovation, and bringing this popular aircraft to Accra is a significant milestone in our operations to Ghana, where we will soon celebrate 15 successful years. We thank the Ghanaian government, the Ministry of Aviation and the government authorities whose support has been instrumental in making today’s one-off service a success.”