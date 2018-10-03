Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Emirates makes history as A380 lands in KIA’s new Terminal


Ghana To The World Emirates makes history as A380 lands in KIA’s new Terminal

The Ghanaian-born pilot Captain Solomon Quainoo and UAE national, First Officer Faisal Hammadi operated the jet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A Ghanaian pilot operated the Emirates A380 aircraft when it made a historic touch down at the Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3, as a one-off service to the new terminal.

This is the first-ever scheduled A380 service to Ghana. This also indicates the KIA is ready to accommodate the world’s largest commercial passenger jet.

play

READ ALSO: BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance

The Ghanaian-born pilot Captain Solomon Quainoo and UAE national, First Officer Faisal Hammadi operated the jet.

The A380 flight, operating as EK 787, was joined by a top-level delegation led by Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations – Africa, H.E. Ahmed Ramadan – Ambassador of Ghana to the U.A.E, Simon Atieku – Vice Council of Ghana (Dubai & N.E) – Consulate General of Ghana, Akwasi Abayie Adomako – Minister – Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission Ghana, Hesham Abdulla Qassim Al Qassim – CEO – Wasl Group & Vice Chairman – ENBD, Vinay Malhotra – Chief Operating Officer, VFS, Lt. Col. Ibrahim Hamad Ibrahim Abdalla Al Maazmi – Dept. of Naturalisation & Residency Dubai, Majed Sultan Murad Ali Al Joker – Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs, Dubai Airports.

play

READ ALSO: Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principal

The jet landed at 12:12hrs at the KIA in Accra. There was a ceremonial water cannon salute. The Emirates delegation was welcomed by government officials and airport executives.

Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Orhan Abbas, Commercial Operations, Africa said: “We are honoured to bring our flagship A380 to the impressive new terminal at Kotoka International Airport, as it demonstrates its full capabilities with the handling of the first A380 aircraft. Accra is an important destination in Africa and we remain committed to providing our customers in Ghana with the world-class services we are known for. The Emirates A380 has been at the centre of innovation, and bringing this popular aircraft to Accra is a significant milestone in our operations to Ghana, where we will soon celebrate 15 successful years. We thank the Ghanaian government, the Ministry of Aviation and the government authorities whose support has been instrumental in making today’s one-off service a success.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Experts predict Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t diversify into coffee production Experts predict Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t diversify into coffee production
Judicial Service: Dep Exim Bank CEO sworn in as Judicial Secretary Judicial Service Dep Exim Bank CEO sworn in as Judicial Secretary
Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principal Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principal
Banking In Ghana: BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance Banking In Ghana BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance
Tax Stamp Policy: GRA seizes truckloads of Coca-Cola products over lack of tax stamps Tax Stamp Policy GRA seizes truckloads of Coca-Cola products over lack of tax stamps
Cedi Depreciation: Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the cedi Cedi Depreciation Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the cedi

Recommended Videos

Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28
Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist
Business News: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Business News Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch



Top Articles

1 Ghana To The World Ghanaian pilot to fly World's biggest aircraft to Accrabullet
2 Cedi Depreciation Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of...bullet
3 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principalbullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Economic crisis Nduom embarks on national stop the panic...bullet
6 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
7 Selling Cocoa Gov’t, Alibaba discuss e-market of cocoa productsbullet
8 Banking In Ghana BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinancebullet
9 Demonstration Staff of La Palm march against CEObullet
10 Cocoa In Ghana Cocoa prices remain unchanged for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
6 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has said fuel prices on the local market is set to go up by between 5-10% effective first May.
Fuel Prices IES predicts fuel prices to remain unchanged in October
CIMG Awards Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year
Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG staff placed on six-month probation
Banking In Ghana Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resigns
X
Advertisement