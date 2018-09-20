Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Ghanaians must save more to push interest rate down – Bawumia


High-Interest Rate Ghanaians must save more to push interest rate down – Bawumia

Dr Bawumia said “Now we also have a bottleneck which is in the cost of credit. This has been a major issue for all businesses that credit cost is very high and how to bring the cost of credit down.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has encouraged Ghanaians to save more in order to force the interest rate to come down.

Dr Bawumia was speaking at the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition organized by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

He argued that even though the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Policy Rate and Treasury Bill rates and other microeconomic indicators have trended downwards they have had little effect on pushing the interest rates down.

For him, the phenomenon has remained the dilemma of many governments in the past.

READ ALSO: 6 reasons why the StarTimes deal is a bad one

The BoG maintained its lending rate to commercial banks at 17 per cent. The rate is the lowest since November 2013.

Measures so far implemented by the Central Bank such as the Ghana Reference Rate which stood at 16.19 per cent as at June is yet to help in reducing the cost of borrowing as well.

“Now we also have a bottleneck which is in the cost of credit. This has been a major issue for all businesses that credit cost is very high and how to bring the cost of credit down.”

“Of course we have been stabilizing the macroeconomic indicators and the Treasure Bills have been coming down and the Bank of Ghana Prime Rate or Policy Rate has also been coming down but we are not seeing that drastic reduction in the lending rate and this has always been an issue. It was an issue at my time at the Bank of Ghana and it is still an issue today.”

READ ALSO: High dollar rate could cause more job losses – GEA

“But when you look at what we need to do to bring interest rates down; you have to understand that, ultimately the rate of interest is a price; is a result of demand and supply. If supply goes up the prices will come down. So if you look at Savings then the demand and supply of savings will determine your interest rates in the economy.

“If you don’t have people saving in the economy then your interest rates for one reason or the other will turn to be high.

“But there are a number of reason why we have very sticky interest rates in terms of moving downwards. They’ve moved down but they are not moving down as fast as we can. So we need to engineer more savings in the economy and that’s why we need to have more financial inclusion in the economy; we do also need to de-risk a lot of borrowers,” Dr Bawumia said.

The government is, therefore, working tirelessly on the National Identification card and Digital Address system to provide a proper framework to aid the financial sector to disburse less risky loans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

CX 2018: Africa’s biggest customer experience summit set for October 5 CX 2018 Africa’s biggest customer experience summit set for October 5
Ghana-Chinese Relations: 6 reasons why the StarTimes deal is a bad one Ghana-Chinese Relations 6 reasons why the StarTimes deal is a bad one
Cedi Depreciation: High dollar rate could cause more job losses – GEA Cedi Depreciation High dollar rate could cause more job losses – GEA
Fuel Hikes: Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t Fuel Hikes Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t
Automobile Industry: Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia Automobile Industry Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia
Ponzi Schemes: NPP won’t allow Menzgold to become another DKM – Ken Agyapong Ponzi Schemes NPP won’t allow Menzgold to become another DKM – Ken Agyapong

Recommended Videos

Business News: Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Business News Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana
Business News: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations Business News Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations
Business News: Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo Business News Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Illegal Operations Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market servicesbullet
2 Illegal Operations Menzgold customer threatens to sue over principal...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in...bullet
5 Kotoka International Airport GACL to move all domestic airlines...bullet
6 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
7 Corruption? Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of...bullet
8 Retrenchment ATL sacks 200 workers, rest of staff not paid...bullet
9 Economy of Ghana Vice President Bawumia says Ghana's...bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Recruitment Agencies Kuwait, Lebanon et al recruitment agencies to demonstrate over suspension
Chinese scam? GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages
Ringier Africa Company’s media & marketing business venturing further into Francophone Africa
Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Cedi Depreciation NPP government has fixed fundamentals of economy – Oppong Nkrumah
X
Advertisement