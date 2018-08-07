GHC600k worth of fertilisers for Food and Jobs policy stolen

news

The Brong Ahafo regional Minister Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh has revealed that fertilisers estimated in excess of GhC600,000.00 have been stolen from the warehouse of the Ministry of Agriculture at Sunyani in the region.

The minister said the fertilisers were part of several Agric materials meant for the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs policy at the warehouse.

Mr Asamoah-Cheremeh said that the matter has been reported to the BNI for action to be taken. He also added that about 7 workers of the Ministry of Agric are being investigated over the development.

READ ALSO: NIA contract staff threaten strike over allowances

He was convicted that no suspect will be shielded.

The Planting for Food and Job policy has been introduced by the NPP Government to help address the declining growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

READ ALSO: Railway Ministry to receive 22 world class coaches

It is a five-year-long policy which is geared toward increasing food production and ensure food security for the country as well as reduce food import bills to the barest minimum.

It is also an avenue to modernize agriculture and make it a source of employment for the teeming youth.