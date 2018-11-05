PwC sues UT Holdings over GHS51m loan from UT Bank

news

Accounting and auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has filed a suit at the Accra High Court against UT Holdings.

The suit is over a GHS51 million loan UT Holdings took from the now-defunct UT Bank and refused to pay.

The plaintiff was appointed as the Receiver of the collapsed bank in 2017. During that time PwC said it found the suit filed at the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court, as the last resort towards recovering the debt.

UT Holdings is the parent company of UT Bank. UT Logistics also have the same owners and were a beneficiary of some GHS 9.31 million from the defunct bank.

UT Logistics has been named as the second defendant to the suit.

The defendants will pay the loans with interest if the court grants the application of the plaintiff.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the licence of UT Bank and was subsequently taken over by GCB Bank after having been declared "irredeemably insolvent".