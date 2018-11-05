Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


PwC sues UT Holdings over GHS51m loan from UT Bank

The suit is over a GHS51 million loan UT Holdings took from the now-defunct UT Bank and refused to pay.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Accounting and auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has filed a suit at the Accra High Court against UT Holdings.

The suit is over a GHS51 million loan UT Holdings took from the now-defunct UT Bank and refused to pay.

The plaintiff was appointed as the Receiver of the collapsed bank in 2017. During that time PwC said it found the suit filed at the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court, as the last resort towards recovering the debt.

READ ALSO: We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customers

UT Holdings is the parent company of UT Bank. UT Logistics also have the same owners and were a beneficiary of some GHS 9.31 million from the defunct bank.

UT Logistics has been named as the second defendant to the suit.

READ ALSO: Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapse

The defendants will pay the loans with interest if the court grants the application of the plaintiff.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the licence of UT Bank and was subsequently taken over by GCB Bank after having been declared "irredeemably insolvent".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customers We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customers
Telcos increase cost of voice calls Telcos increase cost of voice calls
Ghana Library boss said he hasn’t been paid for 11 months Ghana Library boss said he hasn’t been paid for 11 months
Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapse Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapse
Menzgold boss to address concerns of customers today Menzgold boss to address concerns of customers today
BoG to sanction financial institutions that cannot pay depositors BoG to sanction financial institutions that cannot pay depositors

Recommended Videos

Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 10 banks in danger of not meeting BoG’s GH¢400m minimum capitalbullet
2 Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapsebullet
3 Banks recapitalization: 10 Banks in danger – BoGbullet
4 Menzgold boss to address concerns of customers todaybullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
7 ‘I remain in charge of Groupe Nduom’ – Dr Nduombullet
8 Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghanabullet
9 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start...bullet
10 Menzgold is not a financial institution, but we’re...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
7 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
8 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

GRA bans storage of some selected items in warehouses
Dr Annor is Chief Executive of NHIS
NHIS subscribers to renew membership via mobile money
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has said fuel prices on the local market is set to go up by between 5-10% effective first May.
Fuel prices to fall by 4% – IES
Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG)
Ghanaians will need ID to trade in foreign currencies – BOG
X
Advertisement