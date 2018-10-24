news

The Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful blasted think tanks and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that sued over the Kelni GVG deal with the government.

She was speaking at the launch of the common platform on Monday (October 24, 2018).

She argued that the government never intended to infringe on the privacy of Ghanaians as suggested by these think tanks and CSOs.

“There was never an intention to infringe on the privacy of citizens’ communication through the common platform. That was put out by so-called Think Tanks and Civil Society Organizations which led to some even sponsoring lawsuits against the Common Platform. The injunction application was thrown out thankfully by the High Court which indicated that they were borne out of fanciful fears. They have finally heeded the wisdom of sound counsel and discontinued all other lawsuits against the platform without liberty to apply.”

READ ALSO: Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration

She urged all stakeholders to play their roles to make the implementation of the platform successful. She also asked all mobile network operators to cooperate with the NCA and GVG to successfully implement the programme.

“I urge all mobile network operators to cooperate with the NCA and GVG and provide the information they need to monitor mobile money as well…We welcome all comments and suggestions that will improve upon the implementation of the common platform but hope that it will be based on proven facts and not be the figment of over-reactive imaginations and more fanciful fears.”

“Our only motivation is to provide an objective means of verifying the information provided by the Telecom companies for tax revenue purposes in accordance with the law. For the first time in history, this platform is actually connected with the billing loads of all telecom operators as we speak. Ghana Beyond Aid will become a reality if we all pay our due and properly access taxes to finalise our own development.”

IMANI which said the deal was fraudulent recently withdrew its case against the government over the contract for reasons that include the lack of resources.

In a statement, IMANI said it is considering alternative means to continue its campaign against the deal since the cost component is still a concern for them.

READ ALSO: Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union

“IMANI remains resolute in its pursuit of the public interest. Even where resources limit its preferred approach to public interest work, it continues to mobilise public opinion and to look for alternative avenues for redress compatible with its limited means. IMANI never backs down on principles.”

Background

The government contracted Kelni GVG to develop and oversee the Common Platform for traffic monitoring, revenue assurance, and mobile money monitoring. The deal will cost Ghana $89 million.

The implementation of the Common Platform is in line with the Communication Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013, Act 864.

A lot of the criticism of the deal has come from think tank IMANI Africa.

IMANI also raised privacy concerns while questioning the credibility of Kelni GVG.

IMANI petitioned the Vice President Dr Bawumia to revoke the contract.

But the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said that they did due diligence before Kelni GVG was selected.