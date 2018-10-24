Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off

She argued that the government never intended to infringe on the privacy of Ghanaians as suggested by these think tanks and CSOs.

  • Published:
Ministry of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful play

Ministry of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful blasted think tanks and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that sued over the Kelni GVG deal with the government.

She was speaking at the launch of the common platform on Monday (October 24, 2018).

She argued that the government never intended to infringe on the privacy of Ghanaians as suggested by these think tanks and CSOs.

“There was never an intention to infringe on the privacy of citizens’ communication through the common platform. That was put out by so-called Think Tanks and Civil Society Organizations which led to some even sponsoring lawsuits against the Common Platform. The injunction application was thrown out thankfully by the High Court which indicated that they were borne out of fanciful fears. They have finally heeded the wisdom of sound counsel and discontinued all other lawsuits against the platform without liberty to apply.”

READ ALSO: Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration

She urged all stakeholders to play their roles to make the implementation of the platform successful. She also asked all mobile network operators to cooperate with the NCA and GVG to successfully implement the programme.

“I urge all mobile network operators to cooperate with the NCA and GVG and provide the information they need to monitor mobile money as well…We welcome all comments and suggestions that will improve upon the implementation of the common platform but hope that it will be based on proven facts and not be the figment of over-reactive imaginations and more fanciful fears.”

“Our only motivation is to provide an objective means of verifying the information provided by the Telecom companies for tax revenue purposes in accordance with the law. For the first time in history, this platform is actually connected with the billing loads of all telecom operators as we speak. Ghana Beyond Aid will become a reality if we all pay our due and properly access taxes to finalise our own development.”

IMANI which said the deal was fraudulent recently withdrew its case against the government over the contract for reasons that include the lack of resources.

In a statement, IMANI said it is considering alternative means to continue its campaign against the deal since the cost component is still a concern for them.

READ ALSO: Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union

“IMANI remains resolute in its pursuit of the public interest. Even where resources limit its preferred approach to public interest work, it continues to mobilise public opinion and to look for alternative avenues for redress compatible with its limited means. IMANI never backs down on principles.”

Background

The government contracted Kelni GVG to develop and oversee the Common Platform for traffic monitoring, revenue assurance, and mobile money monitoring. The deal will cost Ghana $89 million.

The implementation of the Common Platform is in line with the Communication Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013, Act 864.

A lot of the criticism of the deal has come from think tank IMANI Africa.

IMANI also raised privacy concerns while questioning the credibility of Kelni GVG.

IMANI petitioned the Vice President Dr Bawumia to revoke the contract.

But the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said that they did due diligence before Kelni GVG was selected.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration
Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union
Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths
NPA blames international market for fuel price increase NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair
Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700

Recommended Videos

Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 Part of Legon mall collapsesbullet
2 Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank casebullet
3 Gov't postpones start of NABCO programme for the second timebullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUMbullet
6 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
7 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes...bullet
8 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from...bullet
9 Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chairbullet
10 Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
6 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet

Business

Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Kofi Bentil
Gov’t shouldn’t compensate ‘Ponzi scheme’ victims -Kofi Bentil
George Quaye’s resignation and the deepening woes of Menzgold
MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
X
Advertisement