24-year-old girl dies under suspicious circumstances on business trip with boss

Tragically, at dawn on 8 June 2024, a hotel worker discovered Lois's body, clad only in a bra and knickers, in the hotel swimming pool. Despite efforts to rush her to the hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Initial police examinations found no visible injuries, and the hotel claimed its CCTV cameras were not operational at the time, leaving no footage of the incident.

According to EDHUB, a postmortem has been conducted, and the results are now with the police, who continue their investigation.

Social media users have expressed outrage and called for justice. One user, @KwesiHubert, identified Lois and urged tagging her employer, Icon Energy, and the Ghana Police Service for accountability.

Another user, George Boateng Fixt fast, who described Lois as his little sister, detailed the events and lamented the lack of information and arrests from the police.

Pulse Ghana

Media personality, Bridget Otoo also weighed in, tweeting, "@GhPoliceService #JusticeForLois Please check on Tadi police and the murder of this young lady. She was at the hotel with a colleague and her boss! Please look into it. From reports, the hotel claimed CCTV wasn't working!"

The social media reaction has been strong, with users expressing disbelief and demanding action. @JuicyCFC tweeted, "This is some really terrible news, the police should do everything humanly possible to bring to justice the perpetrators of this very unforgivable act of violence and abuse on an incredibly outstanding personality. May she rest in the bosom of the Almighty."

Other users echoed similar sentiments, with @justtcave sarcastically commenting on the non-functional CCTV, and @kaymelo__ asserting that both the boss and the hotel know more than they are revealing.

