Bridget Otoo had husband investigated for drugs, sakawa and NPP ties before marriage

"It was through a friend, Fati. She sent me a WhatsApp message saying her friend was interested in me; he had seen my picture on her WhatsApp status," she recalled the events of 2018.

Pulse Ghana

She mentioned that her first impression of Dr Ago, based on his display picture, was not favourable.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She gave my number to him, and he texted me on WhatsApp... I checked his WhatsApp DP, and saw this well-built guy having a good time, with a tattoo on his shoulder. As soon as I saw that, I thought, no, never," she said.

Despite receiving his message in 2018, Bridget was hesitant to engage with Dr Ago, and it took about two years for them to finally meet.

Pulse Ghana

"He kept texting me, and I just said let me say hello to him again... This went on for more than two years; he kept saying, 'I really want to meet you,' and I kept refusing. Then during COVID, he kept pressuring me because I realised we lived close to each other. He kept pressing, and I said no, I am not going to be your COVID meal," she recounted.

Upon meeting for the first time in September 2020, Bridget realised Dr Ago's personality was very different from what she had imagined.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I saw him, he was well-educated; he had everything. And I thought, no, this guy is going to break my heart," she admitted.

Pulse Ghana

Despite having a good time during their first meeting, Bridget had her doubts and felt Dr Ago was too good to be true. Thus, she asked a friend with British intelligence connections to investigate him.

"We had a great conversation, and when he left, I asked a friend in the UK to investigate him to find out if he was into drugs or a fraudster... he worked with British intelligence, so he could get some of this information," she said.

Bridget, who is a vocal supporter of former President John Dramani Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress, also had Dr Ago investigated to ensure he was not a mole sent by the New Patriotic Party to spy on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

"He had roots in the NPP, so I thought maybe the NPP had sent him because they realised I was active for Mahama, and this could be my weakness... it was one of the things my investigator had to check; if he had been planted. Apart from drugs and fraud, they also investigated if he had been sent by someone," she explained.

Despite all her suspicions proving unfounded, Bridget was initially reluctant to enter into a relationship with Dr Ago until she was fully convinced.

She emphasised that all her actions were aimed at safeguarding her image and brand.

Bridget Otoo and Dr Ago married in a private ceremony in August 2022.