60-year-old Ghanaian Edward Quayson remanded by Nigeria court for alleged defilement

The news agency reports that the court refused to take Quayson’s plea, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case has been adjourned until August 18, when Quayson is expected to make his next appearance before the court.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the victim, an 11-year-old girl, and other children were left in the care of Quayson by their mother.

However, before the mother arrived, the suspect allegedly defiled the victim on May 22, this year.

The distraught mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of Quayson.

ASP Akeem said that the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In related news, the Asokore Mampong District Court has remanded police officer Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku, and his accomplice, Joel Osei Owusu, a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), who have been accused of gang-raping a first-year student of the university.

The court gave the ruling on Thursday, July 28, when the suspects made their first appearance. They are expected to appear before the court again on Tuesday, August 9.

Prosecutor ACP Kofi Blagozi disclosed to journalists after the court proceedings that Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku had been interdicted by the police administration, although the law enforcement agency itself has not made any official statement on the matter.

"Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku has been interdicted by the police administration to ensure a thorough investigation into the said alleged rape case," he said, as quoted by 3news.com.

ACP Blagozi told the court that the victim, who deals in ladies’ clothing, displayed some of the items on the internet for sale.

One of the suspects, Joel Osei Owusu, saw the advert and contacted the victim, claiming to have similar items and wanted to supply them to her.

She agreed to meet him on Tuesday, July 19, after he had convinced her that she could make more profit from the items he wanted to supply her.

The suspect led the victim into his room under the pretext of showing her the clothes, but suddenly locked the door and put the key into his pocket.

"The final year student then told the ‘victim’ that he is a scammer and that he would only let her leave the room after she undresses for him to take pictures and a video of her nakedness to be sent to his business partner abroad for money, out of which the complainant will have a 30% share.

"Out of fear, the complainant told the police that she reluctantly obliged and removed her clothes where the final-year student took pictures and videos of her nudity, and she was further compelled to recite some words which the first accused person sent to his partner for the payment of the money.

"The complainant further told the police that the final year student, who is the first accused person, ordered her to perform oral sex on him, which was videoed, and then went ahead to have unprotected sex with her.

"After satisfying himself, he [the Level 400 student] then went out of the room, locked the door, and returned with the second accused person, the police officer, who was armed with a pistol, whom he introduced as his friend and business partner. The final year student left the room locked, as it was left with the complainant and the police officer, who also took his turn in having sexual intercourse with her.

"After the police officer had also forcibly had sex with the complainant, the first accused person then returned to the room and forcefully administered LYDIA contraceptive pills to the complainant in order to prevent any unwanted pregnancy, after which the complainant was sent out of the room. Traumatized the victim went home and later confided in the university authorities (at KNUST) who decided to report to the police on July 21, 2022," the prosecutor told the court.