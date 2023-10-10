The Director General of, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene disclosed this interesting trend while discussing HIV/AIDS risk factors on Monday on Accra-based Adom FM’s Burning Issues.
Anal sex is now many Ghanaian women’s favourite – Ghana AIDS Commission
The Ghana AIDS Commission has revealed that anal sex has become the majority of Ghanaian women’s favourite contrary to views that men coerce them into engaging in anal sex against their will.
“Anal sex is not happening only between a man and his fellow man but also between a man and a woman. It has become a new trend or fun among some groups of women. Men who have sex with colleague men, their chance or risk of getting HIV is 28 times higher than those who do not have anal sex,” adomonline.com quotes Dr. Kyeremeh as saying.
While cautioning that HIV/AIDS infection is more likely to occur in those who inject illicit drugs and engage in anal sexual intercourse, he said a total of 355,000 people contracted the dreaded virus at the end of 2022.
Out of the scary number, 289,718 were 25 years and above, 40,497 were aged 15-24 and 24,712 were children aged 0 to 14, Dr Atuahene added.
Breaking the statistics down to the regional level, he said Eastern and Bono regions have the highest numbers with 2.2%, Greater Accra, 2%, Western North, 1.9%, Ashanti region 1.9%, Bono East 1.8%, Ahafo 1.7%, Western Region 1.6%, Volta 1.5%, Oti 1.3%, Upper West 1.2% and North East has the least number of infections with 0.45%.
Dr Atuahene, in an attempt to paint a real picture of the HIV/AIDS prevalence, said there is at least one HIV/AIDS patient in every social group, including pastors, preachers, chiefs, teachers, journalists, and many others.
