Cheddar beats Mahama, Bawumia, Alan in social media poll ahead of 2024 election

According to GhOneTV, the poll, conducted across various social media channels, pitted Cheddar against prominent political figures such as John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Alan Kyeremanteng of the newly-formed Movement For Change.

As of Thursday, January 11, 2024, Nana Kwame Bediako secured a notable victory, capturing the attention of social media users and political observers alike. The outcome underscores the growing influence of non-traditional political figures in Ghana's political landscape.

This development follows closely on the heels of the cancellation of 'The Convention,' an event organized by the New Africa Foundation and slated for January 7, 2024. The abrupt cancellation by the government left Pan-African leaders, including P.L.O. Lumumba from Kenya, Peter Obi from Nigeria, and Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe, disappointed. The leaders, who had already arrived in the country, expressed their dismay at the unforeseen turn of events.

In response to the controversy, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn, Deputy Director at the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President, clarified that an unforeseen state event led to the revocation of venue permission, despite prior approval in November 2023. The statement mentioned a refund of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵10,000.00) paid for the venue and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

Despite the cancellation of 'The Convention,' organizers held a press conference where invited speakers unanimously spoke against bad leadership, unwarranted poverty, and youth unemployment. Notably, Nana Kwame Bediako was unveiled at the press conference as the driving force behind 'The New Force.' The movement has gained visibility through billboards featuring a mask-wearing figure scattered across the nation, capturing the imagination and support of a significant portion of the electorate.