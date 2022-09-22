Chief’s son collapses as police exhume trainee nurse’s body from father’s house

The young lady was brutally killed while her family knew she was attending an interview in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The chief was picked up at his hideout at Akwa Krom in the Ekumfi District and transferred to the Regional Headquarters.

His accomplice, pastor Michael Darko, also known as Nana 1, has reportedly confessed to helping him kidnap, kill, and secretly bury the lady in one of the chief’s apartments.

The deceased’s body was reportedly buried nearly three weeks ago, and her bag, shoes, and other possessions were also found at his house.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped by the pastor after she had gone for an interview at the Ankaful Nursing Training College.

The culprits, after having had sex with their victim, demanded GH¢15,000 as a ransom from her family for her freedom.

They allegedly killed her when the family refused to pay and buried her in the chief’s kitchen.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Thursday concerning the sad incident, Alex Kojo Appiah, the assemblyman for Ekumfi Akwakrom, disclosed that the chief’s son collapsed as a result of shock and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

He said that he could not believe that the chief, who is the President of the Mankessim Traders Association and was respected so much, would have engaged in such a heinous crime.

“Nana Clark has helped a lot of people at Mankessim, so many people will even die for him. He is the last person to be suspected of this crime. I’m still in shock,” cried.

Appiah added that Nana Clark Onyaa gained fame in the area because he brought a lot of development projects to Akwa Krom and surrounding communities.