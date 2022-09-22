2 arrested in connection with murder of 25-year-old for money ritual

The Mankessim District Police Command on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, arrested the chief at his hideout at Akwakrom in the Ekumfi district after his accomplice, the pastor, confessed to helping him kidnap, kill, and secretly bury the victim.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped by the pastor after she had gone for an interview at the Ankaful Nursing Training College.

The culprits after having had sex with their victim demanded GH¢15,000 as ransom from her family for her freedom.