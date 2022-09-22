RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2 arrested in connection with murder of 25-year-old for money ritual

Evans Effah

The Cape Coast Circuit Court 2 has remanded the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom Nana Clark Onyaa and a pastor Michael Darko known popularly as Nana 1 in police custody for their involvement in the alleged murder of a 25-year-old trainee nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey.

The suspects confessed killing the victim for money ritual
The suspects confessed killing the victim for money ritual

''The two accused persons were today, 22nd September 2022 arraigned before the District Court II in Cape Coast and have been remanded to reappear before the court on 4th October 2022," a statement from the police said.

Recommended articles

The Mankessim District Police Command on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, arrested the chief at his hideout at Akwakrom in the Ekumfi district after his accomplice, the pastor, confessed to helping him kidnap, kill, and secretly bury the victim.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped by the pastor after she had gone for an interview at the Ankaful Nursing Training College.

The culprits after having had sex with their victim demanded GH¢15,000 as ransom from her family for her freedom.

They allegedly killed her when the family refused to pay and buried her in the chief’s kitchen.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Charles Bissue

Releasing sex videos of Aisha Huang with 'big men' is a crime — Charles Bissue

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.

Government declares Wednesday, September 21 as public holiday

Captain Effah-Dartey

I will stop defending Aisha Huang if I get an appointment from Akufo-Addo – Effah-Dartey