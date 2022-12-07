Church of Pentecost warns members against production, and sale of alcohol, cigarette

The General Secretary Apostle Nana Yaw Kumi Jnr issued a statement containing rules and conduct for members of the Church on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

“In your business, endeavour to make all your dealings and transactions Bible-based, honest and transparent (Prov. 16:8; 21:6; 22:13,16; Jer. 17:11; 22:13). A true child of God should not deal in items known to be detrimental to the spiritual, mental and physical health of others, e.g., alcohol, cigarettes and narcotic drugs,” the statement said in part.

The statement went on further to caution against adultery, premarital sex and other immoral acts, saying members who are found culpable would be severely sanctioned.

“Marital fidelity and chastity before and during marriage are the hallmarks of a true Christian and are, therefore, strongly urged upon every child of God. Pre-marital and extra-marital relationships have no place in the Church of God; members found in such relationships should be punished by suspension and/ or withdrawal from fellowship (1Cor. 5; Heb. 13:4)”.

Below is the full statement issued by the Church of Pentecost to its members:

RULES OF CONDUCT FOR THE MEMBERS OF THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST

• The Church is the household of God, redeemed and sanctified by the blood of Jesus Christ.

• The Church is therefore not a mere social institution, but a family of saints being trained and equipped until we all attain the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ (Eph. 4:13).

• The following guidelines are therefore intended to help you walk worthy of your calling as a child of God:

a. Set aside a period daily for a personal quiet time in prayer and meditation on the Word (Matt. 6:6; Eph. 6:18-20).

b. Always endeavour to adequately prepare yourself through prayer and meditation before coming to the house of God (Heb. 4:15-16).

c. Be in your seat in good time before the commencement of service and participate fully in every aspect of the service.

d. Endeavour, by word and deed, to bring up your children in the fear of the LORD and bring them with you to the house of God. Supervise and monitor the active participation of your children in Sunday School and Youth Ministry, as the case may be. Do not neglect the spiritual well-being of the other relatives and house- helps under your care; they also need salvation (Gen. 18:19; Jos. 24:15; 2 Tim. 1:5, 6; Prov. 22:6; Deut. 6:4-7).

e. Take the pastor as your own friend. He needs your compassion, help and advice as you also need his. Pray for him always (Heb 13;17, 18; Rom. 15:30-32; Mal 2:7).

f. Make the Church your spiritual home. Love the brethren with brotherly affection and, if you are able, contribute to the needs of the saints (Phil. verse 7; Ac. 2:46).

g. During a casual conversation at home or at work, do not speak disrespectfully or disparagingly about the Church and God’s servants. Make your concerns and grievances known to the appropriate authority for explanation or redress (3 Jn. 9,10; Num. 12:12).

h. Endeavour to study the Bible diligently on your own and take it with you anytime you go to the house of God (2 Tim. 2:15; Act. 17:11; Jos. 1:8).

i. Enter reverently; pray fervently; listen attentively; give praise from a grateful heart, and worship God in the beauty of holiness (Ps. 118:27-29; Eccl. 5:1; Rom. 7:12; Jas 1:19). “Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise; be thankful unto Him and bless His name” (Ps. 100:4)

j. Marital fidelity and chastity before and during a marriage are the hallmarks of a true Christian and are, therefore, strongly urged upon every child of God. Pre-marital and extra-marital relationships have no place in the Church of God; members found in such relationships should be punished by suspension and/ or withdrawal from fellowship (1 Cor. 5; Heb. 13:4).