NPP's Volta Regional Secretary marries Deputy Women’s Organizer (photos)

Andreas Kamasah

The New Patriotic Party's Volta Regional Secretary, Pope Yao Yevoo and the party’s Deputy Women’s Organizer Lebene Kate Agbeti have tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The marriage ceremony is reported to have taken place over the weekend at Dzodze in the Ketu-south municipality of the Volta Region.

The party executives have been in a relationship for some time before they decided to make it official.

According to myjoyonline.com, the couple exchanged vows in front of party faithful, friends, relatives and well-wishers who thronged the venue to support them.

The news website reports that the NPP 3rd Vice National Chairman, Alhaji Masawudu, Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanyah, party executives and some government officials graced the ceremony, making it a beautiful sight to behold.

The marriage of the two lovebirds brings to mind a caution to the National Democratic Congress' women by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito, to avoid marrying New Patriotic Party men.

According to him, the idea was to avoid NDC members becoming NPP members as a result of marriage.

“We shouldn’t allow NPP men to come and marry NDC women because if that happens the men will force the children to become NPP supporters. If you look at Akufo-Addo’s history, His father, uncle and grandfather are all part of the big six, what happened was that they allowed their relatives to marry each other so it was difficult for Akufo-Addo to defect.

“But we the NDC have allowed NPP people to marry our women and now all the children have become NPP people…so let’s promote our women to marry NDC members so at least all our children will become NDC members,” He said when he addressed women’s wing of the party in 2019.

Meanwhile, there have been some inter-party marriages over the period regardless of the caution.

View more photos from Pope Yao Yevoo and Lebene Kate Agbeti's wedding below:

