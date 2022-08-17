Don’t inform my parents – Lady begs police as 55-year-old online lover dies in hotel

The lady and her deceased lover, identified as Abdulwaheed Lamidi, had met online and had been chatting for some time before they decided to meet in person.

She then travelled from another state on Saturday, August 13, to meet him in Lagos, where they both had a good time in the motel before the unfortunate happened.

According to pulse.ng, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, saying the lady is now a suspect in their custody but pleaded anonymity to avoid her parents hearing about the incident.

They had spent a night together, but the man reportedly wanted to use the restroom when he slumped and died before help could reach him.

“The girl said the man wanted to enter the toilet but slumped and fell on the ground. A doctor that works in a hospital close to the motel was called and when the doctor got to the room, he certified the man dead.

“The girl said she came to Lagos to meet the man as he promised to marry her; she came with some property and had the intention of moving into his house to be his live-in lover. Instead of going to the man’s house, they went to the hotel and they were in the room when the girl ran out to call for help because the man slumped.

“So, when people rushed into the room, they found him lying unconscious on the ground. The incident happened around 8.40 am on Sunday, but the girl arrived from another state on Saturday. The girl said she met the man online and that they had been chatting,” an eyewitness said, as quoted by pulse.ng.