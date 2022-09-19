Faecal matter has entered Weija Treatment Plant - Ghana Water Company cries

He disclosed this on Newsfile on Saturday, September 17.

“If you go to Weija, that is an urban setting of Accra and look at the quality of the raw water there, you see it to be greenish. It means that organic material is being pushed into it. [And] one major organic material that is pushed in is people’s faecal matter,” he cried.

Dr Braimah lamented how the Water Resources Commission has been left in a deplorable state and is unable to execute its mandate of ensuring that the country’s water bodies are kept clean.

In his view, the fight against illegal mining, a menace which has rendered Ghana’s water bodies polluted can only be won through the combined efforts of relevant agencies.

“For us in Ghana Water Company, we take the resource itself to produce water for citizens. But we do not have the role or the power to monitor the water bodies. It is the Water Resources Commission.

In all these activities that we’re carrying out, at what position have we placed the Water Resources Commission? Have you gone to the Water Resources Commission to look at even the offices they work in?” he cried, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

The GWCL boss has therefore called for the retooling of the Water Resources Commission to carry out its mandate, which will in turn facilitate the work of his outfit.