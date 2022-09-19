RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Faecal matter has entered Weija Treatment Plant - Ghana Water Company cries

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has revealed a disturbing development of how faecal matter has entered the Weija Treatment Plant in Accra.

Weija Treatment Plant
Weija Treatment Plant

According to the Managing Director of the company, Dr Clifford Braimah, the discovery calls for inter-agency concerted efforts to ensure all the water bodies in the country are kept clean.

Read Also

He disclosed this on Newsfile on Saturday, September 17.

“If you go to Weija, that is an urban setting of Accra and look at the quality of the raw water there, you see it to be greenish. It means that organic material is being pushed into it. [And] one major organic material that is pushed in is people’s faecal matter,” he cried.

Dr Braimah lamented how the Water Resources Commission has been left in a deplorable state and is unable to execute its mandate of ensuring that the country’s water bodies are kept clean.

In his view, the fight against illegal mining, a menace which has rendered Ghana’s water bodies polluted can only be won through the combined efforts of relevant agencies.

READ ALSO: 'I'm worried' – Ghanaian man says girlfriend doesn’t ask for or accept his money

“For us in Ghana Water Company, we take the resource itself to produce water for citizens. But we do not have the role or the power to monitor the water bodies. It is the Water Resources Commission.

In all these activities that we’re carrying out, at what position have we placed the Water Resources Commission? Have you gone to the Water Resources Commission to look at even the offices they work in?” he cried, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

The GWCL boss has therefore called for the retooling of the Water Resources Commission to carry out its mandate, which will in turn facilitate the work of his outfit.

He was reacting to the arrest of Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang and others who are currently in the custody of law enforcement agencies facing prosecution.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Joe-Ghartey

Joe Ghartey explains why he took only ring and Bible from man who married his daughter

Court convicts siblings

Siblings cry like babies after being sentenced to life imprisonment

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

Thomas Ngcobo

Suspect on wanted list arrested after he walked into police station to look for job