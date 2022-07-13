Helen, who gave birth at the St Martin De Porres Hospital in the Eastern Region disclosed that she already had five children –three boys, and twin girls until her latest delivery which occurred between Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ghanaian mother of 5 gives birth to quintuplets in Somanya
Madam Helen Tettey, a 37-year-old native of Agormanya, a community in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality, is now a mother of 10 after giving birth to five girls (quintuplets).
In an interview with Angel News, Madam Tettey said a pregnancy scan she had taken showed she was carrying three babies but after undergoing surgery due to some complications, the news about additional two babies was broken to her.
“I am troubled because I wasn’t expecting anything like this to happen. I don’t know what to do,” the frustrated mother indicated.
The birth of the quintuplets has become a source of worry to Madam Helen and her current spouse because she is a woman who scrapes together money to feed her family.
She disclosed that the father of the first five children had passed and that has exacerbated her plights in catering for the kids.
“I want people to help me take care of the kids. I can’t take care of them by myself alone. I want them to support in their feeding, schooling and health,” Madam Helen pleaded.
Meanwhile, the five newly born babies are being incubated.
