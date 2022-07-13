Ghanaian mother of 5 gives birth to quintuplets in Somanya

In an interview with Angel News, Madam Tettey said a pregnancy scan she had taken showed she was carrying three babies but after undergoing surgery due to some complications, the news about additional two babies was broken to her.

“I am troubled because I wasn’t expecting anything like this to happen. I don’t know what to do,” the frustrated mother indicated.

The birth of the quintuplets has become a source of worry to Madam Helen and her current spouse because she is a woman who scrapes together money to feed her family.

She disclosed that the father of the first five children had passed and that has exacerbated her plights in catering for the kids.

“I want people to help me take care of the kids. I can’t take care of them by myself alone. I want them to support in their feeding, schooling and health,” Madam Helen pleaded.