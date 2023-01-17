Ghanaian phone seller in court for selling packaged broken tiles to phone buyers

He appeared before the court presided over by Kwabena Kodua Obiri-Yeboah yesterday (January 16)

According to graphic.com.gh, the suspect’s plea was not taken by the court and he is set to reappear on January 18 for that to happen.

“The facts of the case as read in court by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, were that Abulley who lives at Odorkor had consistently swindled unsuspecting victims by introducing them to observe original phones he displays for sale.

“After agreeing to specific prices through bargains, the defendant ends up changing the actual phones to phone cases packaged with pieces of broken tiles.

“The prosecutor said, victims who bought the phones got home and, in their attempt to use the newly acquired phones, came to the realisation that they had been made to exchange their money for decorated phone covers stacked with pieces of broken tiles.

“Police on December 22, 2022, met the accused at a place along a section of the Achimota overpass close to the old station with an original Tecno Camon 19 cellular phone in a phone cover, and two similar phone covers all packaged with broken tiles in his usual business, attempting to lure some victims to express interest in his business.

“He added that a search on him revealed the fraudulent packages which caused his instant arrest to assist police investigations.

“Accused was therefore arraigned before this Honourable Court while efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplice, currently at large,” the state-owned news outlet quotes Chief Inspector Ahiabor as saying.