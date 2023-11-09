Mahama will be President again; God has had a change of mind – Owusu-Bempah

According to him, God changes his mind as and when he pleases, so people should do away with the notion that because he had ‘prophesied’ that Mahama would never return to power after being voted out in 2016, it must remain irreversible.

“So, the circumstances of years ago that caused God to abandon our father John Dramani Mahama and bar him from the presidency no longer exist.

“So, if people think the status quo still persists, changes can occur in the matters of God. Different times come with what God ordains or decrees,” Owusu-Bempah said when questioned about the incongruence between his current stance and that of 2019.

To buttress his point, he pointed to biblical stories in which God forbade the Israelites from crossing ravines yet afterwards used the same animal to save Eliyah.

In the same interview, Owusu-Bempah disclosed that he does not visit President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House because his wife, the First Lady, Rebecca frowns at him, and he feels she doesn’t like him.

He said he didn’t remember offending the First Lady in any way but she always appears unhappy when he gets close to her husband.