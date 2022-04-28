“Marrying 2 doesn’t mean you're man" – Pete Edochie’s old post haunts son, Yul

Victoria Inyama, a Nigerian actress, who shared Pete Edochie’s post, expressed disappointment in Yul.

In the post that has sparked reactions on social media, Pete said that marrying more than one woman is not what makes one a man. Instead, he is bringing confusion into his generation.

“Marrying two women doesn’t mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer & breed confusion among your generations,” Pete wrote in an old Facebook post.

Pete and Yul Edochie Pulse Ghana

Yul Edochie has stirred controversy since Wednesday, April 27 after he shockingly introduced an actress as his second wife and mother of his newborn son.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. @stardikeyuledochie Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," the actor captioned a post.

The Instagram post immediately went viral after the known wife of the Nollywood actor dropped a comment on the post, saying "may God judge you both".

The post stirred drama on social media which has seen Yul Edochie trending in Ghana, Nigeria and other countries. According to reports, he cheated on his wife to date the actress he has been working with before impregnating and marrying her secretly.

Yul is known to have been a proud husband to his hitherto lone wife who he had always celebrated on social media for choosing to marry him at the time when he was not wealthy.

Meanwhile, as the controversy rages, Yul has assured his first wife that she remains the number one despite the fact that he has married a second wife.