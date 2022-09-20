RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Mentally ill man butchers two men with machete in Accra

Andreas Kamasah

Two men have been hospitalized after a man believed to be mentally challenged inflicted terrible machete wounds on them, with the finger of one of the victims missing.

Mentally ill man butchers two men
Mentally ill man butchers two men

The bloody incident is reported to have occurred at Anyaa NIC in the Greater Accra Region in the early hours of Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Read Also

One Evangelist Willie, reporting for United Television, said the alleged mentally ill man, simply identified as Mawuko, was noted for killing residents’ fowl for consumption, but they had always been scared of confronting him because he always held a machete, with which he sometimes terrorized them.

However, on the day of the incident, one of the victims reportedly learnt that Mawuko was killing his fowl, so he became furious and marched to his place of abode where he confronted him, leading to an argument and a physical struggle.

Mawuko then attempted to use the machete with which he was killing the fowl to slaughter the victim, so he tried to defend himself, and in the process, one of his fingers got chopped off.

READ ALSO: Article 71 office holders must get only certificate of appreciation as ex-gratia - Prof. Asare

Another relative of the first victim, who realized that his brother’s life was at risk, rushed to the scene to give him support to disarm Mawuko. But he also ended up having his hand split into two halves.

According to Evangelist Willie, Mawuko, who has lived in the said area for many years, created a wooden structure attached to the fence wall of one of the residents. The worried homeowner had reportedly complained to the police of the area about the likely danger Mawuko posed to the safety of residents, but the law enforcement officers allegedly told him that it was not their job to remove Mawuko from the area.

Now that he has committed a brutal assault on the residents, fury is brewing among them as they are reportedly planning to unite as a community to take the law into their own hands and deal with the alleged mentally ill man.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Joe-Ghartey

Joe Ghartey explains why he took only ring and Bible from man who married his daughter

Court convicts siblings

Siblings cry like babies after being sentenced to life imprisonment

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

Woman crashes to death while pursuing cheating husband