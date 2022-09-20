Mentally ill man butchers two men with machete in Accra

One Evangelist Willie, reporting for United Television, said the alleged mentally ill man, simply identified as Mawuko, was noted for killing residents’ fowl for consumption, but they had always been scared of confronting him because he always held a machete, with which he sometimes terrorized them.

However, on the day of the incident, one of the victims reportedly learnt that Mawuko was killing his fowl, so he became furious and marched to his place of abode where he confronted him, leading to an argument and a physical struggle.

Mawuko then attempted to use the machete with which he was killing the fowl to slaughter the victim, so he tried to defend himself, and in the process, one of his fingers got chopped off.

Another relative of the first victim, who realized that his brother’s life was at risk, rushed to the scene to give him support to disarm Mawuko. But he also ended up having his hand split into two halves.

According to Evangelist Willie, Mawuko, who has lived in the said area for many years, created a wooden structure attached to the fence wall of one of the residents. The worried homeowner had reportedly complained to the police of the area about the likely danger Mawuko posed to the safety of residents, but the law enforcement officers allegedly told him that it was not their job to remove Mawuko from the area.