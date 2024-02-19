NPP Serial Callers Association declare strike over poor salary and welfare

The Regional Serial Callers Association, operating under the motto "Unity is Strength," expressed deep-seated frustration with what they perceive as unfulfilled promises and neglect from party officials. Despite repeated appeals for better socioeconomic support for members, including job opportunities, agricultural assistance, financial aid for businesses, and scholarships for students among other requests, the association claims these pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The press release highlights a promise made by the Regional Communication Directorate in September 2023 to address their concerns, which remains unfulfilled as of 2024. Members of the association lamented the toll their commitment to advocating for the party has taken on their personal lives, with some reportedly losing their own capital invested in micro-businesses due to their dedication to party activities.

Umar Faruk Sabonjida, the Group Secretary of the association, stressed the unity of their action, emphasizing that all members are expected to comply with the strike. Any deviation from this stance, he warned, would result in sanctions within the group. The association further instructed its members not to engage in any communication on behalf of the party through radio or television programs until further notice.

The press release concluded with contact information for inquiries in English, Dagbani, and Twi languages, underlining the seriousness of their stance and their commitment to ensuring their grievances are heard.

This strike by the NPP Serial Callers Association in the Northern Region adds to the challenges faced by the party in the region and underscores the importance of addressing internal welfare concerns to maintain party cohesion and effectiveness in grassroots mobilization. As of now, there has been no official response from the party's regional leadership or government appointees regarding the strike.

