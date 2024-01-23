Passengers enjoy unusual evangelism as driver and 'mate' preach word of God

In contrast, a recent incident involving a Ghanaian preacher inside a commercial vehicle took a different turn. The evangelist passionately urged passengers to repent, emphasizing the imminent return of Jesus Christ. However, one irate passenger objected to the preaching, claiming that the evangelist was causing a disturbance.

"Brother, close the Bible; you are making noise. Masa, you are making noise, shut up. We need peace," the angry passenger shouted in a viral video shared by EDHUB on X.

As tensions rose, the dissatisfied passenger forcefully closed the preacher's Bible and demanded an end to the impromptu sermon. Surprisingly, a woman on board supported the evangelist, asserting that his message was more constructive than the loud, sometimes profane music played in commercial vehicles, which rarely elicits complaints from passengers.

"Drivers also play profane music, making all kinds of noise, do you stop them?" the woman challenged.

This incident has sparked a debate on the legality of preaching in commercial vehicles. Regulation 116 of L. I 2180/2012, known as the Prohibition of Nuisance In A Commercial Vehicle, explicitly forbids any form of noise-making, including preaching, while the vehicle is in motion.

"A person SHALL NOT cause or permit to cause nuisance, including PREACHING and HAWKING on a public or commercial vehicle while the motor vehicle is in MOTION," the law states.

