It has come to light that the driver and Mate intentionally carry a Bible with them, aiming to share their faith with passengers once the vehicle is in motion. Whether they are formally ordained pastors, aspiring to become ones, or simply dedicated Christians utilizing a unique approach to evangelism remains unclear.
Passengers enjoy unusual evangelism as driver and 'mate' preach word of God
Passengers travelling from Accra Mall to Spintex on a trotro (commercial vehicle) experienced an unexpected twist in their journey as the driver and his bus conductor, commonly known as the 'Mate', transformed their vehicle into a rolling pulpit. The duo took the opportunity to preach the word of God, with the Mate reading from the Bible and the driver providing biblical explanations throughout the trip.
In contrast, a recent incident involving a Ghanaian preacher inside a commercial vehicle took a different turn. The evangelist passionately urged passengers to repent, emphasizing the imminent return of Jesus Christ. However, one irate passenger objected to the preaching, claiming that the evangelist was causing a disturbance.
"Brother, close the Bible; you are making noise. Masa, you are making noise, shut up. We need peace," the angry passenger shouted in a viral video shared by EDHUB on X.
As tensions rose, the dissatisfied passenger forcefully closed the preacher's Bible and demanded an end to the impromptu sermon. Surprisingly, a woman on board supported the evangelist, asserting that his message was more constructive than the loud, sometimes profane music played in commercial vehicles, which rarely elicits complaints from passengers.
"Drivers also play profane music, making all kinds of noise, do you stop them?" the woman challenged.
This incident has sparked a debate on the legality of preaching in commercial vehicles. Regulation 116 of L. I 2180/2012, known as the Prohibition of Nuisance In A Commercial Vehicle, explicitly forbids any form of noise-making, including preaching, while the vehicle is in motion.
"A person SHALL NOT cause or permit to cause nuisance, including PREACHING and HAWKING on a public or commercial vehicle while the motor vehicle is in MOTION," the law states.
The law prohibiting preaching in moving commercial vehicles partly aims to avoid road accidents. However, the enforcement of this law, like many others in Ghana, remains lax, empowering evangelists to conduct their activities on moving commercial vehicles without consequence. This incident brings to light the need for a more thorough examination of the legal framework and its enforcement concerning such activities within public transport.
