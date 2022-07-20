Pastor Elvis Agyemang laments killing of fellow humans for money rituals

According to him, some people whose mothers carried them in the womb for nine months amid pain before giving birth to them, and then took the trouble to nurture them till they became of age, turned around and killed them (mothers), all because those children wanted quick money at all costs.

"Those days Corrola S & LE came, people killed mothers. Today that car has vanished yet those mothers who were not prepared to die, so they didn’t give their lives to Christ, are in hell now because of Corolla S & LE," pastor Agyemang Elvis recalled.

He added: "These evil people sacrificed their own children, all because they want to belong. They want to get to a place God has not placed them. They want to handle what God has not given them. The blood of their children crying after them."

The man of God went on further to lament how the insatiable desire for worldly material things has increased the commission of heartless criminal and sinful acts lately.

"Many have killed for money, many have killed mothers and children because of modern phones and other material things. The evil character of men is sponsored by the wrong desires"