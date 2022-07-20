The man of God expressed his worry in a trending video on Facebook, while preaching to his congregation on the topic, "THE DESIRES OF MEN".
Pastor Elvis Agyemang laments killing of fellow humans for money rituals
Pastor Agyemang Elvis, the popular Alpha Hour pastor and founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, has bemoaned how most people are so power-drunk to the extent that they can sacrifice human lives for power.
According to him, some people whose mothers carried them in the womb for nine months amid pain before giving birth to them, and then took the trouble to nurture them till they became of age, turned around and killed them (mothers), all because those children wanted quick money at all costs.
"Those days Corrola S & LE came, people killed mothers. Today that car has vanished yet those mothers who were not prepared to die, so they didn’t give their lives to Christ, are in hell now because of Corolla S & LE," pastor Agyemang Elvis recalled.
He added: "These evil people sacrificed their own children, all because they want to belong. They want to get to a place God has not placed them. They want to handle what God has not given them. The blood of their children crying after them."
The man of God went on further to lament how the insatiable desire for worldly material things has increased the commission of heartless criminal and sinful acts lately.
"Many have killed for money, many have killed mothers and children because of modern phones and other material things. The evil character of men is sponsored by the wrong desires"
Although stories of ritual murders influenced by the desire for quick wealth keep emerging, it may be recalled that the practice was very prevalent between 2011 and 2014. Some young people indulged in the practice popularly referred to locally as 'sakawa', all in a bid to buy Toyota Corolla cars. The Corolla S and LE became their signature cars to prove their wealth.
