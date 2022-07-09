Pastor Agyemang Elvis is the most viewed live streamer in Ghana

Notably, Pastor Agyemang Elvis' Alpha Hour has been marked with many mind-blowing testimonies which have been causing so much stir on social media and even on many talk shows on national television. Indeed this has not gone unnoticed, particularly by some social media commentators who criticized his time of prayer and viewers. In spite of such vague criticisms, many young and old Ghanaians have judged for themselves and have joined Pastor Elvis Agyemang to pray. Some even shared testimonies of the impact Pastor Elvis has made in their lives since Alpha Hour began on social media.