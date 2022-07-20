Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

The United Kingdom (UK) based wife added that the purchase of the sex doll has helped stop her husband, Callum, from seeking sexual satisfaction outside of their marriage.

"Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.

"Like most ladies, I was concerned I would find it difficult to watch Callum with another woman. We decided to get a sex doll together, and it turned out to be perfect choice and a significant improvement to our sex life," Grey is quoted to have said.

Grey explained the magnitude of the load "Dee" has taken off her, saying: "We both love experimenting with her, and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too."

However, whenever "Dee" was not involved in the bedroom, she would patiently wait for them in their studio.