RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A woman married who could not withstand her husband’s high libido has bought a lookalike sex doll to assist her.

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido
Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

The 23-year-old Only Fans star, Char Grey, is reported to have disclosed that the decision to seek the help of the sex doll that she and her husband refer to as "Dee", has helped strengthen their relationship.

Recommended articles

The United Kingdom (UK) based wife added that the purchase of the sex doll has helped stop her husband, Callum, from seeking sexual satisfaction outside of their marriage.

"Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.

"Like most ladies, I was concerned I would find it difficult to watch Callum with another woman. We decided to get a sex doll together, and it turned out to be perfect choice and a significant improvement to our sex life," Grey is quoted to have said.

READ ALSO: AMA sanctions 10 evangelists for lack of preaching permit and noisemaking

Grey explained the magnitude of the load "Dee" has taken off her, saying: "We both love experimenting with her, and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too."

However, whenever "Dee" was not involved in the bedroom, she would patiently wait for them in their studio.

The idea of buying a sex doll came up after Callum had suggested a threesome, a fantasy Grey was not comfortable with, because she wouldn’t want to share her husband with another woman.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian mother of 5 gives birth to quintuplets in Somanya

Quintuplets

Man must 'reproduce' - Elon Musk's dad reveals he has a son with his stepdaughter

Elon Musk and his dad, Errol Musk

It's poor people that go to church, the rich don't have the time - Dada KD

Dada KD

AMA sanctions 10 evangelists for lack of preaching permit and noisemaking

Preachers sanctioned for noisemaking and lack of permit