Police arrest young man for cutting off lady's head at Spintex (video)

“Police have arrested a young man for beheading a middle-aged woman in Spintex, Accra,” the video was captioned.

It is alleged that the equally yet-to-be-identified suspect is a Nigerian who perpetrated the crime at the Batsona stretch of the Spintex road.

It remains unclear what was his motive for committing the heartless crime, and the Ghana Police Service has not issued any statement on the incident yet.

The resident of the area in question could not withstand the sight of the deceased’s body when the police officers brought it out of the room where it had been kept. They are seen moving about emotionally amid wailing.

Relatedly, a fake suicide trick adopted by a 30-year-old man to evade justice after beating his wife to death failed him woefully.

Kwabena Ahi was arrested by the Sehwi Bodi police after it came to light through medical examination that he had not drunk weedicide as he had tried to make people believe.

The suspect had beaten his wife, Patience Armah to death during a fight at Sehwi Apente, a farming community in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.

Some residents of the community subsequently found him in a ‘helpless’ state in the bush and rushed him to the Juaboso Government Hospital for treatment.

The residents and police officers had thought that after realizing that his wife was dead as a result of the violent beatings, Ahi also took in a poisonous chemical suspected to be a weedicide to kill himself.

However, the doctors at the Juaboso established that he had not taken any poison, so they called the police to arrest him.

The police visited the crime scene and the body of Patience Armah was taken to the Juaboso Government Hospital for further investigation.

The couple has two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, myjoyonline.com reports.