RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police arrest young man for cutting off lady's head at Spintex (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Residents of Spintex in Accra have been left in a state of sadness and fear amid wailing following the arrest of a young man for allegedly beheading a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

Police arrest young man for cutting off lady's head at Spintex
Police arrest young man for cutting off lady's head at Spintex

A video shared by a Twitter influencer, @SIKAOFFICIAL1 shows police officers carrying the body of the yet-to-be-identified deceased which was wrapped as if it was to be conveyed to the mortuary.

Recommended articles

“Police have arrested a young man for beheading a middle-aged woman in Spintex, Accra,” the video was captioned.

It is alleged that the equally yet-to-be-identified suspect is a Nigerian who perpetrated the crime at the Batsona stretch of the Spintex road.

It remains unclear what was his motive for committing the heartless crime, and the Ghana Police Service has not issued any statement on the incident yet.

READ ALSO: You can’t be a Catholic and join Freemasons – Bishop jabs Afenyo-Markin

The resident of the area in question could not withstand the sight of the deceased’s body when the police officers brought it out of the room where it had been kept. They are seen moving about emotionally amid wailing.

Relatedly, a fake suicide trick adopted by a 30-year-old man to evade justice after beating his wife to death failed him woefully.

Kwabena Ahi was arrested by the Sehwi Bodi police after it came to light through medical examination that he had not drunk weedicide as he had tried to make people believe.

The suspect had beaten his wife, Patience Armah to death during a fight at Sehwi Apente, a farming community in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.

Some residents of the community subsequently found him in a ‘helpless’ state in the bush and rushed him to the Juaboso Government Hospital for treatment.

The residents and police officers had thought that after realizing that his wife was dead as a result of the violent beatings, Ahi also took in a poisonous chemical suspected to be a weedicide to kill himself.

However, the doctors at the Juaboso established that he had not taken any poison, so they called the police to arrest him.

The police visited the crime scene and the body of Patience Armah was taken to the Juaboso Government Hospital for further investigation.

The couple has two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, myjoyonline.com reports.

The couple had been reportedly fighting frequently in recent times before the unfortunate development.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wife stabs husband

Married woman stabs husband to death for trying to have s*x with her

Man rapes 5 year old boy to death

36-year-old man rapes 5-year-old boy to death

72% of Ghanaians trust mobile money more than financial institutions – Afrobarometer report

Ghanaians will now pay e-levy on every money transfer; no more GHC100 threshold

Corpses made to stand due lack of space in mortuaries – Mortuary worker reveals

30-year-old man arrested for storming mortuary, stabbing dead bodies