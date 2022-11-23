Prisoners get TV sets to watch World Cup after Ataa Ayi’s appeal (video)

Crime Check Foundation, a non-governmental organization donated three 43-inch television sets, a mower machine and two computers to the prison.

Executive Director the of foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng disclosed that Ataa Ayi’s appeal for the items some time ago, touched his heart and he decided to solicit funding for their purchase.

“So, during my last visit here, Atta Ayi told me that during this World Cup season, one donation they would cherish so much is if they can get a television set so they watch the matches.

“They also added that if I could get them a mower machine and computers, they would forever be grateful,” Kwarteng said on the day of the donation as captured in a video uploaded to the foundation’s YouTube page.

He went on further to express gratitude to Stephen Ofosu Agyare, a businessman for financing the donation, which he said would go a long way to make life easier for the prisoners.

Management of the Ankaful prison thanked Crime Check Foundation for the kind gesture and urged other philanthropic organizations and individuals to turn their attention to the rehabilitation facility.