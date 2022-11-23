RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Prisoners get TV sets to watch World Cup after Ataa Ayi’s appeal (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Inmates of the Ankaful Maximum Security Prisons in the Central Region will not be left out of the euphoria that comes with the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they now have TVs to watch all the matches just like any other Ghanaian.

Ankaful prisoners get TV and other items
A plea by infamous prison inmate Raymond Ayittey popularly known as Ataa Ayi has led to a donation of television sets and other items to the correctional facility.

Crime Check Foundation, a non-governmental organization donated three 43-inch television sets, a mower machine and two computers to the prison.

Executive Director the of foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng disclosed that Ataa Ayi’s appeal for the items some time ago, touched his heart and he decided to solicit funding for their purchase.

“So, during my last visit here, Atta Ayi told me that during this World Cup season, one donation they would cherish so much is if they can get a television set so they watch the matches.

“They also added that if I could get them a mower machine and computers, they would forever be grateful,” Kwarteng said on the day of the donation as captured in a video uploaded to the foundation’s YouTube page.

READ ALSO: Angry Okyenhene destools Benkumhene over illegal mining, says 'I hate it'

He went on further to express gratitude to Stephen Ofosu Agyare, a businessman for financing the donation, which he said would go a long way to make life easier for the prisoners.

Management of the Ankaful prison thanked Crime Check Foundation for the kind gesture and urged other philanthropic organizations and individuals to turn their attention to the rehabilitation facility.

The prison authorities assured the donors that the items would be put to the use for which they were meant.

