Stephen Koomson, brilliant SHS graduate-turned 'galamseyer' gets scholarship to study law

Pulse Ghana

Fortunately, a few days ago, a news story about him showed him engaging in illegal mining popularly known as galamse. Pictures attached to the story showed him looking dirty as a result of the dangerous mining activities.

Many Ghanaians reacted to Koomson’s story and pleaded with benevolent individuals and organisations to come to his aid. Thankfully, the GNPC has stepped in to save the young man’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“We are enrolling him on the GNPC scholarship immediately to put his dreams of becoming a lawyer back on track and we are just as excited to offer him an opportunity to facilitate this in consonance with the tenets of our Education & Training mandate,” Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah said.

He added that his outfit is collaborating with other relevant stakeholders to ensure Koomson gains admission to the University of Ghana Law School by the next academic year.

Koomson expressed gratitude to the GNPC and pledged to study hard and make good use of the opportunity offered to him.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana