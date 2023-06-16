The 21-year-old former student of Mpohor SHS performed creditably in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2021, scoring 5As and 3Bs across various subjects. However, he could not proceed to the next level of the educational ladder to the lack of wherewithal by his parents.
Stephen Koomson, brilliant SHS graduate-turned 'galamseyer' gets scholarship to study law
Stephen Koomson, a brilliant but needy Senior High School (SHS) graduate has been given a full scholarship by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to study law at the University of Ghana (Legon) after stories about him engaging in illegal mining activities to make ends meet emerged.
Fortunately, a few days ago, a news story about him showed him engaging in illegal mining popularly known as galamse. Pictures attached to the story showed him looking dirty as a result of the dangerous mining activities.
Many Ghanaians reacted to Koomson’s story and pleaded with benevolent individuals and organisations to come to his aid. Thankfully, the GNPC has stepped in to save the young man’s future.
“We are enrolling him on the GNPC scholarship immediately to put his dreams of becoming a lawyer back on track and we are just as excited to offer him an opportunity to facilitate this in consonance with the tenets of our Education & Training mandate,” Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah said.
He added that his outfit is collaborating with other relevant stakeholders to ensure Koomson gains admission to the University of Ghana Law School by the next academic year.
Koomson expressed gratitude to the GNPC and pledged to study hard and make good use of the opportunity offered to him.
