Unhappy Kennedy Agyapong rejects handshake from NPP MPs in parliament (video)

However, surprisingly, Agyapong declined to reciprocate the affectionate gesture, leaving the lawmakers standing shamefully. He then proceeds to register his displeasure about something unknown as the video didn’t capture their voices.

Meanwhile, in another video, he is seen sitting on the minority side of parliament and gleefully exchanging pleasantries with National Democratic Congress MPs amid handshakes and laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, the NDC lawmakers were not expected to vote for him in the NPP’s presidential primary election, so he could not have been disappointed in them.

If the allegations that Agyapong rejected his colleagues’ handshake out of unhappiness that they failed to vote for him in the NPP presidential primaries are anything to go by, then the party indeed has a lot to do to achieve genuine unity before the 2024 general elections.

Agyapong secured 71,996 votes, amounting to 37.41% in the presidential primaries, coming second to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who emerged victorious after polling 118,210 votes, representing 61.47%.

Other contenders, Dr. Afriyie Akoto came in third with 1,459 votes, accounting for 0.76%, while Addai-Nimoh polled just 731 votes, representing 0.41%.

ADVERTISEMENT