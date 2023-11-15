In the video, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency in the Central Region is seen standing in the chamber of the legislature, with some MPs approaching and stretching their hands forth to shake his hand, ostensibly to welcome him after his participation in the election.
Unhappy Kennedy Agyapong rejects handshake from NPP MPs in parliament (video)
Kennedy Agyapong has been captured in a viral video refusing to shake the hands of his fellow lawmakers on the governing New Patriotic Party side of the house amid grumbling and gesticulations, an action some unconfirmed reports say might be due to their failure to vote for him in the party’s recently-held flagbearership election.
However, surprisingly, Agyapong declined to reciprocate the affectionate gesture, leaving the lawmakers standing shamefully. He then proceeds to register his displeasure about something unknown as the video didn’t capture their voices.
Meanwhile, in another video, he is seen sitting on the minority side of parliament and gleefully exchanging pleasantries with National Democratic Congress MPs amid handshakes and laughter.
Apparently, the NDC lawmakers were not expected to vote for him in the NPP’s presidential primary election, so he could not have been disappointed in them.
If the allegations that Agyapong rejected his colleagues’ handshake out of unhappiness that they failed to vote for him in the NPP presidential primaries are anything to go by, then the party indeed has a lot to do to achieve genuine unity before the 2024 general elections.
Agyapong secured 71,996 votes, amounting to 37.41% in the presidential primaries, coming second to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who emerged victorious after polling 118,210 votes, representing 61.47%.
Other contenders, Dr. Afriyie Akoto came in third with 1,459 votes, accounting for 0.76%, while Addai-Nimoh polled just 731 votes, representing 0.41%.
A total of 192,446 delegates participated in the presidential primary, with 193,346 valid votes and 900 votes rejected and voter turnout was 94.63%.
