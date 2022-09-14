Village chairman flees as taskforce discovers stolen goats in his house

The news website reports that more than 57 goats that were stolen by yet-to-be identified thieves in the night in Nabokat village, Nadunget sub-county in Moroto district on Wednesday last week were found in Lochoro’s house.

Following an invasion of the village by bandits who made away with the goats, the LC III chairperson for Nadunget sub-county, Simon Peter Lotem, organised a tracking task force which followed the footmarks to the home of Lochoro.

When the task force got to his house, Lochoro tried to point the team in a different direction but the group insisted on their trail until they found goats inside his house.

Although he absconded, the task force was bent on arresting him to answer questions.

Of the retrieved goats, 11 were Galla goats that the President recently distributed and eight were local goats which Lochoro had kept with his neighbours. They were then transferred to Nangariama detach for safe keeping as they track down more, pulse.ug further reports.

Emmanuel Lokii, a member of the tracking task forces said that they have not yet arrested any suspects but that the residents of Lokodiokodio village have pledged to support the team to find the missing goats and catch Lochoro.

Meanwhile, Simon Peter Lotem who set up the task force suspects that his fellow chairman might have been in cahoots with criminals who have been raiding the villages and stealing.

“It seems this chairman has been gaining a lot from the raiders, the warriors raid and give him also his shares for cover-up,” he alleged.