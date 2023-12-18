The summit saw over 150 ministers and high-profile business professionals in attendance, underscoring the importance and relevance of the best and worst of Fintech, on one hand, and accessibility for all on the other the loss of a much-needed community in person service on the other.

GRF hosts World Fintech & Banking industry leaders in London Pulse Ghana

Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Banking for Women and also breaking down international trade barriers were also high on the agenda.

One of the awardees, Dr. Yvonne Thompson CBE, Founder/President of WinTrade Global Network, a recipient of the Excellence Award, said the RBFA recognition was her 3rd award within one week.

"Receiving this award was not just a personal milestone, but also a moment of reflection on the journey that led to it. It was a privilege to be recognized in such esteemed company and at such a notable event.

"The award is a testament to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence in my professional endeavours", she said.

Amid prestigious accolades and recognitions, Olori Atuwatse Ill, the Queen of Warri Kingdom and the first and youngest female President of The Republic Kosovo, Atifete Jahjaga made honorary rounds. Lord Oxmantown (Heir apparent to the Earldom of Rosse) and Prof Simon Hepburn former CEO UK Cyber Security Council were esteemed in their presentation of awards to recipients.

Another awardee, Peter Kolade Fashesin-Souza, Head of Technology and Security Risk Oversight, Bank of England described the event as a great platform for shared enriching experience.

"The conversations and speeches touched on aspects of digital banking as an opportunity as well as a challenge in the financial sector, particularly in Africa."

Mr. Kolade, said he also learnt much from the several technology innovators whom he remarked are doing so much with limited resources in Africa and beyond.

Mr. Kolade shared platform with personalities such as Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner; Cynthia V. Davis CBE; Viv Ahmun, Co-founder, President The Aspire Education Group and Dr. Walton Ekundayo Gilpin, MD Rokel International Bank Sierra Leone, Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance and Economic Development for Zimbabwe, amongst others. Prof. Ncube, is Vice President of the African Development Bank and holds a PhD in Mathematical Finance from Cambridge University.

First Time Woman President of the Republic of Kosovo, Atifete Jahjaga, who delivered a speech during the summit, appreciated the impact of globalization on world development and events with trends happening in one part of the world spread with a ripple effect to another corner of the globe. This, she said, has also given women a chance to break grounds that once stood as barriers against them.

"We are all growing together in almost the same pace, and profoundly the same way when considering the way global markets are emerging. It has never been easier to understand what is happening and replicating business models that function in a particular context to another", she said.

Elected as the fourth President in 2011, she navigated a polarized political scene, aiming to unify the country. As the first woman President in the region and the world's youngest, challenges were inevitable.

Olori Atuwatse III, who delivered a paper focused on 'The Transformative Impact of Fintech on Financial Inclusion, Gender Equality, and Economic Empowerment' also spoke on how limitations in gender biased environments have immensely impacted several women with development impediments.

She said that in the Warri Kingdom, women have suffered from a pandemic of teenage pregnancy with 6 out of 10 girls becoming mothers before the age of 21. There are have single mothers as young as 13 whose mothers are as young as 30, whose grandmothers are as young as 50.

She also said that in Nigeria, although about 40% of small and medium enterprises are owned by women, over 25 million women are unbanked, and over 16 million women in rural communities rely on informal financial services.

“Without meaningful interventions in financial inclusion, gender equality, and economic empowerment, a lot of aspirations of young girls and women would fade into a cycle of hardship and unfulfilled potential, repeating a cycle of those before them", Olori Atuwase said.