According to Bawumia, the NPP Government took over power at a time when there was dwindling economic fortunes, with increasing youth unemployment due to poor economic management.

“However, the President Akufo-Addo-led Government took the bull by the horn and took bold interventions, including the creation of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) to offer employment to about 100,000 unemployed graduates, who would have naturally joined the Graduate Unemployment Association,” he said.

"The government of President Akufo-Addo is determined to improve the economy and make available sustainable jobs and also create an enabling environment for job creation".

Vice President Bawumia said this at the closing ceremony of the one-year anniversary of the NABCO in Accra on Friday.

Additionally, he said, about 350,000 unemployed Ghanaians, including teachers, nurses, police and other security personnel were recruited into the Public Sector within the last two-and-half years as a sources of livelihood and to enhance productivity.

More so the Government had managed to stabilise the macro-economy with the year-on-year inflation dropping from 15.4 per cent in 2016 to the current figure of 7.6 per cent, which is the lowest since 1992.

A year ago, President Akufo-Addo introduced a portal called 'NABCO' to Ghanaians. Although it received a lot of backlash from political opponents, this didn't deter the Akufo-Addo led government in bringing to light the project. The portal received over 100,000 applications where all were interviewed with the best being selected.

He described President Akufo-Addo as a visionary leader who under his leadership is gradually clearing graduate unemployment.