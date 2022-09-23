10 secondary schools take up projects on transforming waste into reusable products

The fair would have two parts: an exhibition and a competition between senior high schools called the Sci-Tech Innovation Challenge. This gives students and tech start-ups a place to put theory into practice by using the science concepts they have learned in class to come up with solutions or inventions that could help solve problems in Ghana.

The competing schools include Prempah College, Mfantiman Girls SHS, St. Augustine’s College, Obuasi SHTS, Tamale SHS and St. Thomas Aquinas SHS.

Others are Archbishop Porter Girls, Our Lady of Grace SHS, Okuapemman School and Ghana National College.

The university believes that the STEM Festival provides a suitable venue for encouraging and influencing young Ghanaians with relevant knowledge and experience on how to leverage the STEM opportunities for Ghana's economic development.

Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Associate Dean of Engineering at Academic City, stated at the event, "I believe this initiative is crucial to Ghana's socioeconomic development in leveraging the relevance of STEM. Academic City, as a forward-thinking educational institution, is eager to collaborate with relevant stakeholders on projects that expose children, adolescents, and the general public to STEM education's opportunities.

Beyond the competition, Dr. Lucy emphasized the importance of interpersonal skills gained through teamwork. “They develop teamwork skills and even cultivate camaraderie with their peers”, she added.

Pulse Ghana

The Managing Director of Primetime Ltd., Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, stated that the theme for this year's event has become timely as waste management and sanitation remain among Ghana's most pressing issues.

According to her, "Primetime hopes that the student projects will amplify the campaign on proper waste management and provide a platform for innovative products addressing this issue to be showcased and, hopefully, put to good use."