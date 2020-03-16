These unidentified and unclaimed bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned bodies, unidentified accidents, and crime victims.

The exercise, the police administration said covers from November 2019 to present.

A statement signed by DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Public Relations Officer of the Police Hospital, advised the public to contact the Pathology Department of the hospital within the next 21 days for identification of individuals who might not have been seen for some time to "avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial".

The statement further encouraged members of the general public to take ID cards on them for easy identification in the case of accidents or health emergencies.