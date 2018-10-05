14-year old girl defiled by four boys

news

Four persons are alleged to have defiled a 14-year-old Junior High School (JHS) girl at Choggu-Mma Naayili, a suburb of the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region.

The victim, whose name has been withheld, was said to have been sexually assaulted after she was lured into the house of one of the suspects on September 17, 2018, who later left her in the company of his other friends who took turns to sleep with her.

She identified the suspects as Chalipang, Why, Adam and Yawa.

She said Chalipang first deceived her, saying that, he was supposed to travel to Kumasi with his master and gave her out to two of his friends (Why and Adam) who slept with her for two days.

Narrating her ordeal to Accra-based Class FM, the victim stated that Chalipang sent her to Yawa, who he described as his boy and he also raped her for four consecutive days.

"After the four days, Yawa asked me whether I was schooling and I said yes. He then said to me that, he will tell Chalipang to send me home because he has completed Senior High School (SHS) and doesn’t want to destroy my education. Chalipang also defiled me and beat me before he took me on his motorbike and brought me to my area," she added.

However, the matter has been reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.