14-year old girl defiled by four boys

A group of four young boys stand accused of gang-raping a 14-year-old Junior High School (JHS) pupil.
The victim, whose name has been withheld, was said to have been sexually assaulted after she was lured into the house of one of the suspects on September 17, 2018, who later left her in the company of his other friends who took turns to sleep with her.
She identified the suspects as Chalipang, Why, Adam and Yawa.
She said Chalipang first deceived her, saying that, he was supposed to travel to Kumasi with his master and gave her out to two of his friends (Why and Adam) who slept with her for two days.
"After the four days, Yawa asked me whether I was schooling and I said yes. He then said to me that, he will tell Chalipang to send me home because he has completed Senior High School (SHS) and doesn’t want to destroy my education. Chalipang also defiled me and beat me before he took me on his motorbike and brought me to my area," she added.
However, the matter has been reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.