17,000 electric vehicles are in use in Ghana currently — Energy Minister reveals

Speaking to the press, Dr. Opoku said the Ministry of Transport at this year's COP28 Summit in the UAE will unveil Ghana’s Electric Vehicle Policy to chart a path for EV adoption.

He said a number of EVs are already in town adding that "Already, Ghanaian trotro and taxi drivers have started the revolution of using gas for their vehicles and at a demonstration held at Movenpick last year, I was surprised to learn that there are currently about 17,000 electric vehicles in this country.

"…Ghanaians are far gone now because it makes economic sense with some of these fleet operators who use EV buses to transport workers to and fro and I have seen many Ghanaians bring these EVs into the country. I have seen Tesla's being used in Accra," he added.

The Minister, however, stated that car manufacturers such as Mercedes, Toyota, and others have begun to make and sell electric vehicles as they reduce carbon emissions, efficient for use, and save cost on fossil fuel.

"We are promoting the use of EVs and I'm sure in the 2024 budget, we will hear more from the Finance Minister on the government's position on EVs. We don’t want to pollute the population as we want a future for our children, health and safe environment," he noted.