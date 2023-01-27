18-year-old SHS graduate develops social media App

He said his "main aim for this is to achieve total independence as Ghanaians. How can we claim we are independent of colonial rule when we still depend solely on the resources they offer us."

In view of this, Buzz Chat was born and is primarily the basic social feed system that allows users to share their thoughts.

He stated that the main concern for Buzz Chat on the African continent primarily in Ghana is to enforce cyber security. Buzz Chat is highly monitored to prevent users from encountering online scams and harmful content.

One of the very main reasons Buzz Chat was built is to make Ghana independent of western social media platforms.

These platforms, he noted are developed and can't do without them but in the current state of matters if WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and the likes are being banned in Africa.