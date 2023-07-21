19-year-old Ghanaian student builds AI social powered networking App

Frederick who completed Labone SHS developed the App known as Buzz Chat with the idea of setting up something that would gain our total independence from Western-based social platforms.

He said his aim for this is to achieve total independence as Ghanaians. How can we claim we are independent of colonial rule when we still depend solely on the resources they offer us?

In view of this, Buzz Chat was born and is primarily the basic social feed system that allows users to share their thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

From addressing mental health concerns to selling products on the app itself, Buzz Chat is all about revolutionizing the way Africans connect and create in the digital space.

With Buzz Commerce, users can sell their products directly on the app.

Pulse Ghana

He said he is putting everything together to ensure the app becomes the most advanced platform, overtaking established social sides.

He stated that the main concern for Buzz Chat on the African continent primarily in Ghana is to enforce cyber security. Buzz Chat is highly monitored to prevent users from encountering online scams and harmful content.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the very main reasons Buzz Chat was built is to make Ghana independent of Western social media platforms.

These platforms, he noted are developed and can’t do without them but in the current state of matters if WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and the likes are being banned in Africa.