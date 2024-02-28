The initiative has spurred 321 projects, comprising 211 new large-scale factories and 110 expanded businesses, covering 54% of districts nationwide.
1D1F project in every district created 170,000 jobs — Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighted Ghana's industrial progress, focusing on the "One District-One Factory" (1D1F) policy as a key driver.
He said these business promoters have so far invested in one hundred and forty-two (142) districts across the country, across all sixteen (16) regions, and achieving fifty-four percent (54%) district coverage.
The aim is a 1D1F project in every district, contributing to the creation of 170,000 jobs within six years.
While incentives like duty exemptions were initially provided, none have been granted since 2021.
Nana Addo urged the approval of pending exemption applications to bolster confidence in the business community.
The President also discussed the Automotive Development Policy, attracting 12 Original Equipment Manufacturers, including renowned brands such as Volkswagen, Toyota, Suzuki, Nissan, Peugeot, KIA, Hyundai, and Honda.
These companies have established assembly plants, contributing to skills development through partnerships with universities and training centers, emphasizing applied auto engineering training and technician skill enhancement, including for electric vehicles.
