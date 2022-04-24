2 accidents on Kasoa-Cape Coast road leaves 20 in critical condition, 26 receive treatment

The news outlet reports that the first accident happened at Gomoa Mpota while the second happened at Gomoa Mankessim.

The three vehicles involved in the first accident were a Sprinter Benz bus, a KIA Rhino and a DAF Trailer, police reportedly said.

The Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, DOIII Kwesi Hughes, told Adom News that the Kia Rhino tried to overtake the Sprinter bus but smashed into its side.

"It eventually collided with the DAF Trailer coming heading towards Cape Coast from Accra.

"D0III Hughes said 8 of the passengers who had been trapped in the bus were taken to the hospital.

"In the second accident, eyewitnesses revealed that a Sprinter Benz Bus with the registration number GN-2572-10 from Cape Coast to Accra burst its tyre and somersaulted in the process.

"The impact of the crash left many in critical condition.

"The Fire Service Commander, DOIII Kwesi Hughes explained that this was caused by overloading the vehicle with passengers.

"He said the driver was having 36 passengers instead 23 passengers including foodstuff.

"All 46 passengers are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital," Myjoyonline.com reports.

On Saturday, April 23, two separate accidents between Adjeikojo and Abattoir on the Accra-bound side of the motorway blocked traffic flow.

According to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service on its Facebook and other social media pages, the accidents involved a saloon car and an articulated truck in one of the accidents, and a single roll over rigid truck in the other.

"There are two separate road crashes on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1), between Adjeikojo and Abattoir, involving a saloon car and an articulated truck, and a single roll over rigid truck partially obstructing the free flow of traffic," the law enforcement agency announced on Saturday, April 23.

"Tema and Airport MTTD Accident Prevention Squads (APS), are at the scene controlling traffic, with the Road Safety Management Service Limited crew standing by to assist with the recovery and towing of the vehicles."